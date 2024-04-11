The Oakland Athletics are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Athletics are off to a better start than anybody would have thought. Which is saying a lot considering they are 4-8. They have split the first two games with the Rangers, though. In those two games, Oakland has scored just six runs. Both Shea Langeliers and Abraham Toro have three hits in the series. All three of Langeliers home runs came in one game, though. Zack Gelof has also homered for the Athletics in the series. On the mound, Michael Kelly earned the win in relief in game one while Ross Stripling suffered the loss in game two.
The Rangers are now 7-5, and they have played nine of their first 12 games at home. Texas has a great offense, but in this series, their pitching has shined. they have allowed just six runs in two games. With that, they have 22 strikeouts to just four walks in the two games played. Cody Bradford earned the win in his game while Jose Leclerc got the loss in relief in game one. At the plate, Marcus Semien leads the team with four hits. Jonah Heim and Evan Carter have the home runs for the Rangers.
J.P Sears will get the start for the Athletics against Jon Gray and the Rangers.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Athletics-Rangers Odds
Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline: +158
Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+106)
Moneyline: -188
Over: 9.5 (-105)
Under: 9.5 (-115)
How to Watch Athletics vs. Rangers
Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win
Oakland is facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Jon Gray has thrown just 7.1 innings in two starts to begin the year. He has allowed seven runs (five earned), and 12 hits in those two starts. He has also struck out just five batters while walking six. Gray is really struggling to get anything going, and the Athletics have to take advantage of that. Staying patient at the plate, and making sure they get their pitch is going to be key.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Texas should be able to hit the ball much better in this game. Sears has not been great so far this season. Sears has made two starts, and he has thrown a total of 9.1 innings. In those innings, Sears has allowed nine runs, struck out just two, and walked three. He is a contact pitcher, and it is not working in his favor right now. The Rangers are going to get plenty of pitches to hit in this game, they just have to connect. It is only a matter of time before the Rangers become the great offense they are, and this could be the game it happens.
Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick
Neither pitcher is great in this game, which is why I am expecting a higher-scoring affair. With that, I think the Rangers are a little bit favored. I will take the Rangers to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+106)