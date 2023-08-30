The Seattle Mariners will host the Oakland Athletics, with both trying to win the rubber match of this three-game series. We are in Seattle, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Athletics defeated the Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday. Now, they hope to steal the series from a team that is contending for a playoff spot. Things started well for the Athletics in the first inning when Seth Brown clobbered a shot to deep right-center field for a solo home run. Significantly, it was his 12th of the season, and it gave the A's the 1-0 lead early. The Athletics struck again in the second when Shea Langeliers blasted a two-run shot to center field. Thus, his 16th home run gave the A's a 3-0 advantage.

The Athletics led 3-1 going into the ninth inning. Then, Trevor May struck out two batters before encountering some trouble. Jose Rojas singled before J.P. Crawford doubled to put the game-tying run at second and the winning run at the plate. Regardless, May struck out Eugenio Suarez to end the game and preserve the win for the A's.

Ken Waldichuk only went four innings for the A's while allowing one earned run on one hit. However, he walked five and only struck out three while throwing 91 pitches. But the bullpen shut the door down to end things. Meanwhile, Luke Weaver lasted 3 2/3 innings for the Mariners while allowing three earned runs on seven hits. But the Seattle bullpen held the line, not allowing a run through the final 5 1/3 innings.

Zach Neal will make the start for the A's and comes in with a 1-0 record with a 6.88 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing four runs, two earned, in a win over the Chicago White Sox. Bryce Miller will come in with an 8-4 record and a 3.90 ERA. Sadly, he struggled in his last outing against Oakland, going four innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics got enough hitting to win the game. However, there were some issues. Ryan Noda and Zack Gelof both went 0 for 4. But Brent Rooker went 2 for 4 while Jordan Diaz went 3 for 4 with one run. Likewise, Langeliers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run.

Waldichuk pitched okay but got into too much trouble. However, the bullpen tossed five shutout innings. May shut the door down for the A's. Now, they look to replicate that success. Neal will be the X-factor for the Athletics as he tries to give them a quality start. Furthermore, the A's want to see how he does against a tough opponent. It will be his first matchup against the Mariners.

The Athletics will cover the spread if they can supply the power again. Likewise, they must get a good outing from Neal.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The number one concern for the Mariners is the health of Julio Rodriguez. Sadly, the Mariners scratched him from the game yesterday due to a sore foot. Rodriguez's absence was felt as the Mariners struggled to hit the ball and drive in the runs they needed. Moreover, the top of the lineup struggled. Crawford went 1 for 3. Then, Suarez went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, including leaving two runners stranded in the ninth. Teoscar Hernandez went 1 for 3 with one run. Unfortunately, the M's left 10 runners on base.

Millers has faced the Athletics twice this season. First, he went six innings while allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out 10 in a May 3 game. Miller then tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out six on May 25. Therefore, he has excelled against them this season and hopes to do it again.

The Mariners will cover the spread if the hitters can drive runners home. Then, they need Miller to dominate the Athletics for the third time.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Getting Rodriguez back would help. Regardless, the M's must show why they are contenders and why the A's are the worst team in the league. Expect Miller to dominate again in this one, giving the M's the series win.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-134)