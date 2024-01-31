The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is this weekend as we continue our PGA Tour odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

Last year, Justin Rose shot 18-under par to win the event by three strokes over Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu. He will look to defend his championship against a stacked field this year. It is a signature event, so 18 of the top-20 golfers in the world will be participating in the event.

This year, the Thursday and Friday rounds will be played at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. The professionals, along with the celebrities and amateurs, will play on each course. Once on Thursday, once on Friday. After that, all the professionals will continue on to the weekend as the event is no-cut. The weekend will be played at Pebble Beach.

One thing to keep an eye for the week ahead is the weather. It is going to be a wet weekend on the peninsula, with a chance for some very high winds. It is not going to be an easy weekend for golf, so only the best of the best will come out on top.

Here are the Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, courtesy of Fanduel

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds

Rory McIlroy: +900

Scottie Scheffler: +900

Xander Schauffele: +1200

Viktor Hovland: +1200

Jordan Spieth: +1600

Max Homa: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Collin Morikawa: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Ludvig Aberg: +2800

Tommy Fleetwood: +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500

Sam Burns: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Sungjae Im: +4000

Jason Day: +5000

Beau Hossler: +6500

Denny McCarthy: +9000

Justin Rose: +10000

Nick Taylor: +15000

How to Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Stream: Peacock, ESPN+

Time: Thursday tee-off 11:45 AM ET/8:45 AM PT

Favorite picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy: This will be McIlroy's first event of the season on the PGA Tour. However, he has kept in shape by playing in Dubai on the DP World Tour. He has played two events for the DP World Tour, and he has finished first and tied for second in those events. He will have a tougher time at Pebble Beach, but he has been playing some of his best golf lately. If he can carry that success over to this event, he will finish at the top.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth has played well in this event. He has a second, third, and ninth-place finish in the past five years. Last year was not his best, but he still placed. Spieth has played in one event this season, and he finished in third place at The Sentry. Spieth's approach, play from around the greens, and putting were exceptional in the event. The approach shots and chips are going to be incredibly important this weekend, and Spieth has those skills.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has played some of his best golf at Pebble Beach. He has played here three times, and he has finished 11th, tied for third, and tied for fourth. Cantlay could be a little better when it comes to his iron play, but he has hit 75 percent of greens in regulation this season. Nonetheless, Cantlay has been able to play well at this event in the past, and it would not be surprising to see it happen again.

Jason Day: Day did not play the event last season, but he participated in the previous four. He has three top-10 finishes in those years, including two top-5 finishes. Two years ago he finished tied for 24th. Day struggled last weekend, but we can see that as an anomaly. Day has been one of the best players off the tee this season, and that is where he needs to shine in this one. It is important to stay out of trouble at Pebble Beach, so Day needs to continue that.

Sleeper Picks for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Denny McCarthy: McCarthy has finished tied for 12th two years ago, and tied for fourth last season in this event. In the past three seasons, McCarthy is third in strokes gained: putting at Pebble Beach. This season, McCarthy has made both his cuts. In those events, McCarthy has played well around the greens, and on the greens. Pebble Beach has some of the tougher greens, so McCarthy needs to continue his great chipping and putting. If he can excel in those categories, and get a little better on his approaches, he will have another good outcome.

Justin Rose: Rose is only on here because he is the returning champion. He placed 62nd two years ago, and jumped to first last season. Rose has played in three of the four events this season, and he has placed in all of them. He is not playing great golf at the moment, but he knows the course well. If he can keep himself out of trouble, he will repeat.

Nick Taylor: Taylor is the biggest outside chance for a win here, but you never know. In 2019/2020, Taylor won the event. He followed that up with a 39th-place finish, 14th-place finish, and 20th-place finish. Taylor already has a top-10 finish this season, and he hits almost 80 percent of greens in regulation. He needs to improve in a few other areas, but his iron play has been decent. If he can be good on his approach shots again, he will surprise some people and get his second win.

Final Pebble Beach Pro-Am prediction and pick

It is going to be a very challenging weekend, and I am not expecting the winner to have a very low score. With the rain and the winds, the conditions are going to be tough. As for the winner, I like Patrick Cantlay to capture the win. He has played well at the event in the past, and he should be able to keep that up.

Final Pebble Beach Pro-Am prediction and pick: Patrick Cantlay (+1800)