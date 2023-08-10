It is the Quarterfinals at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as host nation Australia takes on Frace. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with an Australia-France prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After winning Group A, Australia got to face Group D runner-up Denmark. It was not complete domination, but it was enough for Australia to get the win. While Australia did not win the possession battle, and were outshot 13-10, they capitalized on their shots on goal. Caitlin Foord scored in the 29th minute, and Hayley Raso scored in the 70th to give Australia a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, Australia welcomed Sam Kerr back to the lineup, as she subbed into the game in the 80th minute and took one shot.

France entered the round of 16 after winning Group F. They got to take on a surprise team to make it to the knockout round, Morocco. France dominated. They had 75 percent possession in the game with 15 shots. Five of them hit the target and four of those scored. Meanwhile, the defense held Morocco to just one shot in the game and did not hit the target. Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice, one in each half. Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali also both scored in the first half as France ran away with the game early.

How To Watch Australia vs. France

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:00 AM ET/ 12:00 AM PT

Why Australia Will Beat France

Australia comes into this game as an underdog for the first time in. the World Cup. They have been solid overall in the World Cup, sitting fifth in total goals, with nine overall and 2.3 per game. That starts with the combination of Hayley Raso and Caitlin Foord. Raso has scored three times so far in these games and with some great accuracy. She has taken just six shots, with four of them hitting the target and three going in. She is passing the ball fairly well too, currently completing 69 percent of her passes. Rasso has also completed 14 dribbles in these games. She is not someone that can set up the offense though. She has not created a chance yet in these games.

The person who can set up the offense is Caitlin Foord. She has created five chances so far in these games while completing 60 percent of her passes. Foord is the volume shooter for this team. While she does have two assists and a goal, she has shot 16 times in the World Cup. Only two have hit the target though. Regardless, she applies consistent pressure that keeps the defense off balance and can be used to open up the pitch for other players. It is the midfield that sets up those two forwards. Emily Van Egmond sets up the offense and has created seven chances in the World Cup, the most on the team. She passes at 75.3 percent and takes care of the ball fairly well.

The best at taking care of the ball may be Kyra Cooney-Cross. She has lost possession 18 times in the games so far and has created six chances of her own. She has done this while completing 87.9 percent of her passes. That includes completing 85.7 percent of her long passes. She has been solid on defense as well, clearing the ball 13 times and intercepting 18 passes. The defense is led by Clare Hunt and Alanna Kennedy. Both Hunt and Kennedy have over 30 clearances in their four games. Meanwhile, Hunt leads the team with 36 interceptions, while Kennedy is right behind with 28. The duo has led a quality defense for Australia and will need to do the same again in this game.

Why France Will Beat Australia

While Australia has been led by the defense, France's defense is giving up just one goal per game in the World Cup. Meanwhile, they are scoring very well. That is all led by Kadidiatou Diani. She leads the team with four goals and three assists in the World Cup. Diani has scored twice on penalty kicks, one via a header, and one on a perfect shot deep in the box. She had shot 13 times so far in the World Cup, and six of them have been on target. Meanwhile, she has created seven chances, which is good for second on the team.

The team leader in that regard is Clara Mateo, who has created eight chances. She has done this through quality passing a great possession of the ball. She is passing at nearly 70 percent in the games, and while completing 18 dribbles, she has lost possession of the ball just 17 times. With that, she has just one assist on the World Cup though, and has yet to score. Eugenie Le Sommer has been scoring though. She has three goals on just seven shots in the games. She also has been very accurate. In those seven shots, six have hit the target so far.

The defense is led by Wendie Renard. She leads the team with 17 clearances, and while the statistics there do not look impressive, there are a few reasons. First, she has 27 interceptions, with many of them having Renard press up and move on the counter. Second, the defense has not been regularly tested. France has done a great job at controlling the ball. They have limited their turnovers and rarely have had situations where they have had to defend heavily. Still, when they have, they have seen some goals go in. Renard and company will need to make sure to get the ball out of harm's way in this game when Australia presses up.

Final Australia-France Prediction & Pick

This may be the biggest game of the Quarterfinals and could be primed for an upset. While Australia's defense is solid, France's offense is better. They will score some goals. Australia should be able to score as well, but the question becomes, can they score enough to get the win? If this game goes to penalties, France is going to win, so Australia needs to get a win done before that. The prediction in this game is a close game between France and Australia. France may not win in regulation, but they will advance.

Final Australia-France Prediction & Pick: France to Advance (-170)