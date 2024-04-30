The Colorado Avalanche will look to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs when they square off with the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Avalanche-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed.
Winners of three straight in this series, the Avalanche are knocking on the door of advancing to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs while also sending the Jets home packing. Having scored at least five goals in every game of this opening-round matchup out west, there is no question that Colorado is clicking on all cylinders at the moment. Can they go on the road and steal one in front of Winnipeg's home fans?
It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Jets, and with their backs up against the wall, the time is now for Winnipeg to answer the call in the most desperate of ways. With a 1-1 record at home in this series, the Jets need to play at their absolute best in order to have an opportunity to extend this series and head back to Denver for Game 6.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Jets Game 5 Odds
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+198)
Moneyline: -115
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-245)
Moneyline: -105
Over: 6.5 (-122)
Under: 6.5 (+100)
How to Watch Avalanche vs. Jets Game 5
Time: 9:30 ET/6:30 PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
With all of the talk surrounding the struggles of goalie Alexandar Georgiev following game one, give credit where credit is due. Outside of a sizzling offense that has become immune in finding the back of the net, it is necessary to give Georgiev is flowers based on how he has stepped up his game over the course of the last few games. Following the first contest of this series, Georgiev surrendered a whopping seven goals on only 23 shots. Indeed, there were plenty of murmurs in the Mile High City that pointed towards going in another direction at the goaltender position. However, the 28-year-old has silenced the haters to near perfection in giving up only five goals total over the course of the last three games. Combine Georgiev's current hot streak with how well the Avs are playing offensively and all of a sudden Colorado has a tasty winning recipe.
All in all, be on the lookout for Colorado to take advantage of the absence of Winnipeg defenseman Brendan Dillon who will be missing tonight's action due to injury. He plays over 20 minutes a night and is a massive loss for the Jets against a red-hot Avs offense. Furthermore, Colorado's power-play attack has been unstoppable en route to multiple goals in three of four games.
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
While the odds may be stacked against them, let's not forget that the Jets are a well-rounded team with a whole lot to prove.
Unfortunately for this team, Winnipeg has lost a whole lot of confidence considerable speaking in net. Most likely, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who won the William M. Jennings Trophy, has been all out of sorts during this series for whatever reason. To make matters worse, it was Hellebuyck who was pulled in his last start for underperforming while patrolling the crease. Shockingly, Hellebuyck owns a 5.22 goals-against average and a lackluster .870 save percentage in this series. With no confidence under these wings, the Jets will most likely crash and burn if their net minder cannot get it together quickly. Indeed, it may be up to him to cover the spread and ultimately slow down a dynamic Colorado offensive assault that hasn't missed a beat from their high-scoring regular season numbers.
Last and certainly not least, Winnipeg may be forced in a shootout type of game which would mean the offense is going to have to show up in a big way. Combining for only three goals in its previous two games, the Jets offense has gone cold with the puck in their possession. Above all else, the Jets will need to feed off their home crowd and get off a plethora of shots on goal in the early going to help themselves restore confidence and make it a competitive contest in Game 5.
Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick
All signs point to the Avalanche covering the spread here and for good reason. They are red hot, have confidence, and are simply the better squad. Colorado advances to the next round in convincing fashion!
Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+198)