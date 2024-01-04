We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Stars prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Colorado Avalanche will head to Texas to face the Dallas Stars in a battle of two top teams in the Western Conference. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Stars prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Avalanche rallied from a 3-1 deficit to stun the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday. Initially, the comeback began in the second period after the Avs got goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin. But they fell back behind again. Then, Nichushkin tied the game halfway through the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon scored 32 seconds into the extra period to seal the victory. Significantly, the Avalanche won despite struggles from Alexandar Georgiev, who made 18 saves but allowed four goals. The Avalanche won 53 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 2 for 5 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Avalanche also leveled 16 hits and blocked 16 shots.

The Stars lost 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at home on Tuesday. Sadly, they fell into a 3-1 hole early on. It was 4-1 late in the third period when Wyatt Johnston scored a goal to give the Stars some hope. Jason Robertson scored a goal with two minutes left to cut the deficit to 4-3. Unfortunately, time ran out for the Stars.

Scott Wedgewood struggled again, making just 14 saves while allowing four goals. Meanwhile, they won 52 percent of their faceoffs. The Stars went 0 for 1 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Additionally, they laid 15 hits and blocked nine shots.

The Avalanche defeated the Stars in their last matchup on November 19 by a score of 6-3 in Dallas. Also, they have gone 5-3-2 over 10 games against the Stars as the teams have split the series over 10 matches. The Avalanche and Stars have combined for over six goals in three straight games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Stars Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-225) ML (+105)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+184) ML (-126)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Stars

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: ALT and Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread

The Avalanche continue to persevere despite mediocre defense and goaltending. Ultimately, their offense is carrying them through all their success and is the biggest reason they currently lead the Western Conference with 51 points.

MacKinnon continues to shine, with 20 goals and 41 assists, including five powerplay markers. Also, he has won 292 draws in the faceoff circle and lost 307. Cale Makar has continued to showcase his elite skills, notching eight goals and 36 assists, including four powerplay tallies.

Mikko Rantanen has 19 goals and 28 assists, including eight powerplay conversions. Also, he has done relatively well in the faceoff circle, winning 122 draws and losing 108. Nichushkin has 19 goals and 19 assists, including an amazing 10 tallies on the powerplay. Overall, the Avs are second in goals and fourth in shooting percentage. The Avalanche are also eighth on the powerplay.

Georgiev has not had a good season statistically. Yet, because of his offense, he has been successful. Georgiev is 20-8-2 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is 15th in goals against and is eighth on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can continue to score goals in surges. Then, they need to avoid taking penalties.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The Stars are struggling right now because they have been without their top goaltender. Therefore, their offense has had to overcome many of the shortcomings, and it has not always worked.

Robertson is their best player, with 112 goals and 25 assists, including three powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski has scored 14 goals and 20 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Pavelski also has won 149 draws and lost 146. Also, Roope Hintz has done well this season.

Hintz has notched 15 goals and 18 assists, including five powerplay conversions. Furthermore, he has been good in the faceoff circle, winning 135 draws and losing 116. Matt Duchene has tallied 11 goals and 21 assists, including one powerplay marker. Additionally, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 140 draws and losing 108. The offense is fourth in goals and third in shooting percentage. However, they are just 14th on the powerplay.

Wedgewood will probably make another start until Jake Oettinger is ready to return from his lower-body injury. So far, he is 11-3-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

The Stars will cover the spread if the offense gets humming early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick

We are witnessing a matchup of two explosive offenses. Also, there are two mediocre goalies. That offers a recipe for a lot of offense. Subsequently, that is where I feel this game will head.

Final Avalanche-Stars Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-106)