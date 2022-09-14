Baker Mayfield’s hilarious reaction to batted down passes in Panthers loss to Browns

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers dropped a 26-24 heartbreaker against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Mayfield did not have the best game, and he recently blamed part of his underperformance on his parents, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.

“Get Taller. Thanks Mom and Dad,” Mayfield responded after being asked what he can do to avoid having passes batted down.

Quick reported that Mayfield had 4 passes batted down at the line scrimmage in the game. It should be noted that Baker Mayfield is listed at 6’1. In the normal world, he’s well above average height. But it is a different story in the NFL QB world.

NFL quarterbacks tend to be tall. And height certainly provides an advantage at the position. Tom Brady is listed a 6’4 and Peyton Manning is 6’5. There have been shorter quarterbacks who have succeeded in the league. But the fact is that defenses will have an easier time batting down passes the shorter a QB is. Baker Mayfield’s response is hilarious in nature. But the Panthers QB will need to find a way to limit the issue as the season rolls on.

If Mayfield struggles with the problem moving forward, he would be smart to watch highlights of players such as Russell Wilson and Drew Brees. Wilson has carved out a Hall of Fame-esque career and is only 5’11. The great Drew Brees checked in at just 6’0 tall as well.

Baker Mayfield will aim to earn his first Panthers victory in Week 2 as Carolina heads to New York for a matchup with the Giants.