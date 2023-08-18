Baldur's Gate III Hotfix 4 just shipped, and Larian Games confirmed that this will be the last of its kind… until the big Patch 1.

Baldur's Gate III Hotfix 4

“Hotfix #4 is here and it’s taking aim at several crashes, bugs, flow issues, and companions who keep trying to sleep in, all detailed below. Beware of spoilers!

As Swen mentioned on Twitter, up next on our roadmap is Patch 1 – a larger update of over 1000 fixes and tweaks, followed by Patch 2, which will incorporate some of the biggest requests we’ve received from the community since launch.”

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed players getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up.

Fixed being able to Long Rest in the Astral Prism, potentially causing the portal to disappear.

Fixed Orin getting pulled from her location in the Temple of Bhaal if the door was opened before killing Gortash in Wyrm's Crossing.

Fixed a script issue preventing some players from loading savegames.

Multiplayer

Fixed characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen.

Added a warning for hosts in multiplayer when clients join through drop-in during Character Creation. Hosts must now grant approval before new players join.

Fixed the visibility of multiplayer servers on GOG.

Combat

Slightly increased Isobel's HP so she doesn't die as easily.

Fixed a bug that would make Gortash join the combat taking place in Wyrm's Rock's Audience Hall while he was in his office upstairs.

Fixed Cruel Sting adding infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks.

Flow and Scripting