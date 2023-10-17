The anticipation for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award is reaching its peak, with fans and experts alike engaged in heated debates over who deserves the prestigious title of the world's best footballer. Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has stirred the controversy by asserting that Lionel Messi winning the award would be a disgrace. Cundy firmly believes Manchester City's Erling Haaland should be this year's undisputed winner.

With the announcement of the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner just around the corner, the race for this coveted individual award has intensified. Messi, Haaland, and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe emerge as the clear favorites, each boasting an impressive track record from the previous season.

Cundy's perspective, shared on talkSPORT, is clear: “I think if Haaland doesn't win it [the Ballon d'Or], it's a disgrace. I think it's a disgrace; Messi will win it because he won the World Cup.” While the Argentine icon did lead the South Americans to World Cup glory, Cundy emphasizes the incredible season Haaland had in 2022/23.

Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, secured a FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar and clinched the French Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before departing the club in the summer. In contrast, Erling Haaland's year was nothing short of remarkable. The prolific striker achieved a historic treble with Manchester City, conquering the Premier League, FA Cup, and the coveted UEFA Champions League.

As the footballing world awaits the Ballon d'Or announcement, the debate over who truly deserves the title rages on. Jason Cundy's strong stance adds a layer of drama to the discussion, making the forthcoming revelation of the 2023 Ballon d'Or recipient all the more intriguing and controversial. Alongside Haaland, Messi is expected to receive competition from Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, and Kylian Mbappe, respectively. All of them have had remarkable performances for club and country.