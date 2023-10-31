When you win as many trophies as Lionel Messi, it is hard to find space for them all. With a staggering 44 titles to his name, the Argentine maestro stands as the most decorated footballer of all time. In the past year alone, the 36-year-old icon has continued to pile up his trophy cabinet, adding a coveted World Cup with Argentina and the Leagues Cup with his new club, Inter Miami. Now, he can cap it off with an eighth Ballon d'Or, an accolade reserved for the world's best male footballer.

While some athletes might stash their awards in the basement or flaunt them in a massive trophy cabinet, Messi has always displayed a touch of humility. According to MARCA, the FC Barcelona legend made a remarkable gesture by returning his previous seven Ballon d'Or awards to the club museum, a move that speaks volumes about his reverence for his former home.

Fans, aspiring youth players, and even newly signed talents like Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, who joined Barcelona, have had the privilege of marveling at Messi's incredible legacy on display at the Barca Museum. The exhibit is a testament to his unparalleled achievements in the footballing world.

However, with Messi clinching his eighth Golden Ball, he might soon find himself in need of a new place to house this prestigious trophy. The football virtuoso limited his playing stints to Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina, and Inter Miami CF during the calendar year, which makes him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or. Therefore, it would make little sense to hand it over to the Barcelona museum yet again.

As the anticipation builds, the question of where the eighth Ballon d'Or might find its home remains unanswered. Whether it graces Miami, Barcelona, or Argentina with its presence, one thing is clear: Messi's relentless pursuit of trophies has been one of the most remarkable aspects of his illustrious career. At 36, he continues to defy expectations, leaving fans and admirers in awe of his incredible journey through the world of football.