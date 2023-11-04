Explore Cristiano Ronaldo's intriguing Ballon d'Or voting history, revealing the players he admired and voted for.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers in history, has a remarkable list of accolades and individual awards to his name. From league titles in three different countries to multiple Champions League trophies and European Championship wins Ronaldo's trophy cabinet is laden with success. The Portuguese superstar has won five Ballon d'Or awards, making him one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. Only Lionel Messi has more Ballon d'Or titles, with eight to his name.

The Ballon d'Or is awarded based on votes from national team coaches and captains, and in the past, it was merged with FIFA's The Best award. Ronaldo has often been part of the voting process, with intriguing choices over the years.

In 2010, when Messi won his second Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo voted for Xavi as his first choice. The following years saw him voting for his Real Madrid teammates and fellow stars. He favored Radamel Falcao, Gareth Bale, and Mesut Ozil when he won his second Ballon d'Or in 2013.

Ronaldo's voting pattern changed in 2018 when he chose Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane, and Luka Modric. His 2019 votes went to Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, and Kylian Mbappe. In subsequent years, he continued to cast his vote for top talents in the football world.

Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best Voting History provide a unique insight into the players and talents he admired during his illustrious career. It's a testament to the competitive spirit and respect he holds for fellow footballers.