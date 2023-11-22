The 2023-24 College Basketball season has officially begun. Our NCAAB odds series continues with a Baylor-Oregon State prediction and pick.

The College Basketball season heats up with a NIT Season Tip-Off matchup between the Baylor Bears and Oregon State Beavers. Our NCAAB odds series continues with a Bears-Beavers prediction and pick.

The Baylor Bears will enter this game with some serious momentum. Their last game marked the largest margin of victory for them this season. The 99-61 beatdown over the Kansas City Roos showcased this team's full potential. They saw four players finish in double figures. The team was led by projected lottery pick Ja'Kobe Walter, who went for 23 points, and VCU transfer Jayden Nunn, who led the team with 25 points on the night. These two and the rest of the team are ready for more as the NIT Season Tip-Off gets underway with this matchup against the Oregon State Beavers.

After racing out to an impressive 3-0 start, the Oregon State Beavers chalked up their first loss on Saturday. On the road in Nebraska, the Beavers lost 84-63. This 21-point loss was fueled by a disastrous first half where Oregon State allowed Nebraska to outscore them 44-24. Although they lost, the Beavers saw star player Jordan Pope put together another terrific performance. On 8-12 shooting from the field, he dropped 25 points and added three assists. Now, in their second consecutive game against a power five opponent, the Beavers will try to rebound and secure a win against the Baylor Bears.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Oregon State Odds

Baylor: -16.5 (-102)

Oregon State: +16.5 (-120)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oregon State

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread

Coming into this game with the better backcourt, the Baylor Bears will turn to their guards to dominate from the opening tip. A four-man guard rotation of Ja'Kobe Walter, RayJ Dennis, Langston Love, and Jayden Nunn have terrorized opponents through their first four games. Any four of these players would be the centerpieces of their team if they were at a different school but have come together to form an incredible rotation at Baylor. All four players are averaging 11.8+ points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5+ steals per game. They provide the perfect balance of fast-paced scoring on offense and an intense presence on defense to create turnovers. The Beavers will be in for a long game against this bunch.

Incredibly, Baylor can possess a deep guard rotation that is arguably the best in the country while also dominating the glass. Baylor has been phenomenal when it comes to offensive rebounding this season. The Bears are tied for 19th in the country and lead the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game. With 16.0 per game, Baylors has capitalized on second-chance opportunities, and against an Oregon State squad that allowed Nebraska to bully them, look for them to continue to do so.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread

So far this season, the Oregon State Beavers have lived at the free-throw line. The Beavers are averaging 20.8 made free throws per game, which ranks first in the Pac-12. Impressively, this figure is tied for the ninth most in the entire nation. The Beavers have four players who have made ten or more free throws through only four games and are led by Senior guard Dexter Akkano, who has made 17 this season. At times, the Baylor Bears have found themselves in foul trouble, averaging 15.3 fouls per game. If the Beavers can be physical, attack the Bears early and often, and get to the foul line like they have all season, they can cover without a problem.

Although the Baylor Bears come into this game with the deeper backcourt, the Beavers have arguably the most consistent guard on the floor. Jordan Pope has been as good as it gets so far this season. On a highly efficient 51.8% field goal percentage, Pope is averaging 20.5 points per game. This includes back-to-back games with 25 points. On a roll, Pope will have to be as good as it gets on Wednesday to keep up with these guards, but if anyone can, it is him.

Final Baylor-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

In the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, each team enters eager to prove themselves on the big stage in the Barclays Center. Oregon State is motivated after their first loss of the season and brings in Pope, who will be the most dominant scorer on the floor in this one. However, the more consistent team is Baylor by a wide margin, and that is why I will be going with them. With a healthy mix of freshmen who can take over the game in an instant, to upperclassmen with loads of experience in games like these, Baylor will run away with this game from the jump. Head coach Scott Drew has these guys ready to make a run in Brooklyn throughout the week, and it starts against Oregon State. Give me the Baylor Bears against the spread in this one.

Final Baylor-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Baylor Bears -16.5 (-102)