Bayonetta 3 Release Date: When is Bayonetta 3 coming out?

The Bayonetta 3 Release Date has finally been unveiled, along with it some amazing-looking collectibles coming with the Trinity Masquerade Edition.

Bayonetta 3 Release Date: October 28, 2022

Bayonetta 3 is coming out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022.

Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo. Players take control of the Umbral Witch Bayonetta, fighting against evil manmade bioweapons called Homunculi in fast-paced over-the-top action gameplay. Using Bayonetta’s signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability, players will be able to string together attacks and abilities for awesome combos and flashy finishes.

Bayonetta 3 is probably one of the most highly coveted sequels of all time for the Nintendo Switch. While it’s been a long wait for Bayonetta fans, it’s been all worth the wait so far. We’ve seen a cinematic trailer that told us what kind of plot we’ll be getting for Bayonetta’s third game back in September, and it’s been a while since that last update. Platinum Games really keeps things under wraps well, and we haven’t heard much since until Nintendo dropped a new trailer on July 13 that also came with the Bayonetta 3 release date, finally – we’re getting our hands on this game this October.

In Bayonetta 3’s gameplay trailers, we saw a new ability that the Umbral Witch could use – Demon Masquerade. This new ability channels the demon linked to her weapon, allowing for some exciting action options and hair-raising combos. This turns Bayonetta into a fairy-like character, flying around with her fairy-like wings while she deals pain against her evil enemies. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers against enemies.

Apart from Bayonetta herself, players will also be able to play as Viola, a feisty witch-in-training who fights with a sword, and a capricious demon companion named Cheshire. In this game, Bayonetta will meet other Umbral Witches in her journey all throughout the world, each more fabulous than the last. She must eventually make her way to the island of Thule, where she must fight against an evil being known as the Singularity.

A special edition of #Bayonetta3 dances onto #NintendoSwitch on 10/28!

Bayonetta 3 will also be getting a special edition called the Trinity Masquerade Edition, which comes with a 200-page art book and a set of 3 game cases that combine to form a panoramic artwork. Fans can now pre-order Bayonetta 3 from their favorite storefronts ahead of its launch.

