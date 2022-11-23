Published November 23, 2022

By Diego Padilla · 2 min read

Bayonetta 3 has recently been released and currently, it is a hot topic of discussion among gamers. However, despite the recent release, series creator Hideki Kamiya released a statement confirming that the sequel, Bayonetta 4, is now in development.

In a twitter post, series creator Hideki Kamiya, stated that there will be unexpected developments in the storyline of Bayonetta. In a reply, he further expounded on how he felt about the ending of Bayonetta 3. He said that the ending of Bayonetta 3 was not conveyed properly. Furthermore, he added that Bayonetta 4 will bring about an unexpected development. This unexpected development will become a core part of the 4th entry in the series. He also stated that the “unexpected development” he is teasing is not an afterthought or result of the reception of the ending of Bayonetta 3. The fact that he is saying it out now is proof that it was in the plans the whole time. Lastly, he wishes that fans would look forward to the next entry in the Bayonetta series.

In a follow up tweet, he replied to the previous tweets by adding that those who had reacted in a toxic and hateful manner to their dislike of the ending of Bayonetta 3 should not touch the series in the future. He went into further detail saying that their hateful comments did not do him any good and all they did was disturb his peace.

When Bayonetta 3 was released, the game was critically acclaimed among critics. However, many fans of the series had the opposite reaction and saw many problematic things with the story especially with how it ended. This disparity caused controversy among fans. To add to that, Bayonetta 3 also had graphical problems considering the aged hardware technology of the Nintendo Switch. With how controversial the Bayonetta 3 ending is and how popular the Bayonetta series is, it is no surprise that Bayonetta 4 is now in development.

