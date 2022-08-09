David Moore carted out of practice as injury bug continues to plague the Bears WR room

The Chicago Bears have had a very rough start to their 2022 NFL training camp. They have dealt with unhappy players on defense in stars Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, with Smith requesting a trade this morning after not getting a contract extension this offseason. And now, they are losing wide receivers seemingly everyday they take the field for practice.

Today it was David Moore who went down during practice, and ended up having to be carted off the field, which is usually not a good sign. Moore is just the latest Bears wide receiver to go down with an injury, as Byron Pringle and N’Keal Harry have also suffered injuries during training camp so far.

Another potentially serious injury to the #Bears at WR. David Moore is getting carted off practice. Bears already dealing with injuries at the position to Byron Pringle and N'Keal Harry. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2022

Moore was probably fighting for a spot on Chicago’s roster, but he had showed some upside early in his career. He turned into a solid secondary option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, and ended up scoring six touchdowns with with Seattle during the 2020 season.

The problem is that the Bears don’t really have a lot of options at wide receiver currently. Darnell Mooney leads the way, with Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. behind him, but after that there are a lot of question marks. Having some insurance in Moore would have been helpful, especially as training camp progresses and the injuries continue to pile up.

Instead, it looks like Moore could be out for quite some time, which isn’t a good sign for an already depleted Bears wide receiver room. Quarterback Justin Fields may be running out of people to throw the ball to, and Chicago’s front office may have to consider bringing in some reinforcements early on here as a result of all the injuries they have suffered at the position so far.