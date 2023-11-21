Here's our guide on how to beat the final Suppression Tower: Begone, Evil, for the Exorcismal Chronicles in the HSR event.

Exorcismal Chronicles is one of the various sub-events for the ongoing A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail (HSR). In this sub-event, players will have to fight against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. If you need some help for this event, then this guide will certainly help. In this guide, we will cover how to beat Exorcismal Chronicle's Begone, Evil during the HSR event.

HSR Exorcismal Chronicles – Begone, Evil Guide

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event will run for the duration of HSR's Version 1.5. After the initial event duration ends, it will join the ranks of the HSR Conventional Memoir permanent events, following the last patch's Aetherium Wars. Before we dive into the guide for this particular Exorcismal Chronicle, let's first review its basic mechanics.

Exorcismal Chronicles Basics

There are a total of five Suppression Towers that players can unlock during the HSR event. In each one, players will be able to face off against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. Players can get up to three stars for each fight, based on that fight's Objectives. The more stars the player gets, the more total rewards they will receive. While that may seem a bit straightforward, there's something players will have to consider when facing off against the enemies.

The Exorcismal Chronicles have a mechanic called the Fiendfire. While in battle, a flame will appear on the upper left side of the screen, where the turn order is located. If the Fiendfire is beside an ally, it will be green, and once it reaches the top, will charge up the player's Exorcismics, which we will talk about in a bit. If it's beside an enemy, on the other hand, it will be red. Once it reaches the top, it will strengthen the enemy instead, and can potentially deal a lot of damage. To prevent this from happening, players have to use their Ultimates, or any skill that changes Turn Order, to make sure that the Fiendfire is beside an allied unit.

Now let's talk about the Exorcismics. Exorcismics are special attacks similar to the Resonance attacks in Simulated Univers, the Engine of Creation in the Cocolia fight, and so on. These charge up whenever a friendly unit gets a stack of Fiendfire. There are a total of eight Exorcismics that players can get, each with varying effects. For this particular guide, we will assume that you have access to the first five Exorcismics.

Exorcism Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on the total number of Stars they have collected. Below are the rewards that players can get:

3 Stars 60 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 20,000 Credits

6 Stars 60 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 20,000 Credits

9 Stars 30 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 20,000 Credits

12 Stars 30 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 20,000 Credits



Begone, Evil Battle Guide

There are a total of four levels for the Begone, Evil. These are unlocked depending on how many Suppression Towers the player has finished. Each Begone, Evil level has a different Anomaly, so we will be going through those per level. This final Suppression Tower is also different in that players can use their team's Techniques to help them out in battle. Take advantage of this, as these fights will be the most difficult Exorcismal Chronicle fights.

Begone, Evil (I) Guide

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 4 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 10 Cycles

Anomaly Every time an enemy takes action, their ATK, DEF, and SPD increases by 15%, stacking up to 5 time(s). All stacks are lost when Weakness Break is inflicted. When enemies obtain FIendfire, immediately obtain 4 stack(s) of stats increase. Every time the exorcismics is used, all allies' ATK increases by 20% and DEF by 20%. This effect is stackable.

Suggested Exorcismic Edict: Evil Cleanse Edict: Woe Exile The Exorcismic you use will depend on what you are going for, as both of these Exorcismics are useful in this level. I personally used Evil Cleanse, as having the ability to easily deplete an enemy's Toughness is really useful.

Enemy Lineup Cirrus (No Weakness) Beating the other enemies in the enemy composition will whittle down Cirrus's HP The Ascended (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Lightning) Blaze Out of Space (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Quantum) Aurumaton Spectral Envoy (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Imaginary)

Suggested Team Bringing a Physical DPS is a good choice in this level, as all of the enemies are weak to Physical. The only downside is that for Physical DPS choices, players will not really have much of a choice. Your main Physical DPS options are Clara, Physical Trailblazer, and Sushang. Argenti could be an option, but he will only be available in the second half of Version 1.5. Alternatively, players can bring other strong DPS options. Ice and Lightning are good secondary options, as each element is strong against at least two of the level's three enemies. For Ice, Jingliu and Yanqing are good options, while Jing Yuan is a good option for Lightning. After picking your DPS, bring along a Support Buffer like Tingyun, or a Support Debuffer like Pela. Definitely bring along a Healer or Shielder to this fight, as you will be fighting three Elite enemies in a row. Keep watch of Cirrus's turn order, as they move the turn order of the enemy team forward whenever it's their turn. Always have an Ultimate ready to quickly gain control of the Fiendfires.



Begone, Evil (II) Guide

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 4 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 10 Cycles

Anomaly Enemy attacks cause the loss of 1 Skill Point(s). When enemies are defeated, allies receive 1 Skill Point(s). When enemies obtain Fiendfire, the next attack of the unit that obtained FIendfire causes the loss of an additional 2 Skill Point(s). Every time the exorcismics is used, all allies' ATK increases by 20% and DEF by 20%. This effect is stackable.

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Fiend Seal Edict: Quincunx Smite Amulet: Coreflow Supreme Pick your Exorcismic depending on your team composition. Amulet: Fiend Seal is a good general Exorcismic for this level thanks to the enemy's ability to steal Skill points. Edict: Quincunx Smite and Amulet: Coreflow Supreme are good for dealing a huge amount of damage on enemies quickly. This will make it easier to quickly wipe out the enemy team.

Enemy Lineup Cirrus (No Weakness) Beating the other enemies in the enemy composition will whittle down Cirrus's HP Thunderspawn (Weaknesses: Physical, Wind) Flamspawn (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice) Windspawn (Weaknesses: Fire, Lightning) Frostspawn (Weaknesses: Fire, Wind)

Suggested Team Bring characters with AoE capabilities to quickly take down the enemies. Physical, Fire, and Wind characters are good to bring here, as at least two enemies are weak to each of those elements. One possible team composition is Himeko, Topaz, Clara, and a Support character. Himeko is good because of her follow-up attack which can deal a lot of damage to all enemies. Topaz is good because Numby's turn counts towards the Fiendfire effects. Clara can deal Physical damage to those weak to it, and can also deal a lot of follow-up damage. As for a Support character, players can bring along a Shielder or a Healer to keep the team topped up Alternatively, players can bring Sushang, Physical or Fire Trailblazer, and hook to help apply Weakness Break. Asta is a good support for this team as her bouncing Skill can Weakness break multiple enemies at the same time. Keep proper track of the Fiendfire, as you will need to time your Ultimates to make sure to steal the Fiendfire from the enemy.



Begone, Evil (III) Guide

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 4 times Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 10 Cycles

Anomaly For each enemy defeated, other enemy targets' DMG increases by 40%, stacking up to 4 times. When enemies obtain Fiendfire, the enemy immediately obtains 1 stack(s) of the DMG boost effect. Every time the exorcismics is used, all allies' ATK increases by 20% and DEF by 20%. This effect is stackable.

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Coreflow Supreme Suppression: Demon Shackle Amulet: Altar Aegis I personally used Amulet: Coreflow Supreme. as being able to charge the team's Ultimate helps in manipulate the Fiendfire.

Enemy Lineup Cirrus (No Weakness) Beating the other enemies in the enemy composition will whittle down Cirrus's HP Wraith Warden (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Wind) Cloud Knights Patroller (Weaknesses: Fire, Wind, Imaginary) Aurumaton Spectral Envoy (Weaknesses: Physical, Lightning, Imaginary)

Suggested Team Physical and Wind DPS characters are helpful in this level, as they are strong against multiple enemies. Bring AoE DPS characters for said elements to make quick work of the enemies. Good choices here include Blade for Wind, and Clara for Physical. The player can even bring DPS characters for both elements as taking down enemies quickly is your priority. Alternatively, players can run a full DoT team. A team consisting of Kafka, Sampo, Luka/Guinaifen, and a Support character can make quick work of the enemy team As always, use Ultimates to get Fiendfires, and use the Exorcismic skill whenever possible.



Begone, Evil (IV) Guide

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 4 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 10 Cycles

Anomaly When an enemy attacks and deals DMG to an ally, that ally will be inflicted with Wind Shear for 2 turn(s), stacking up to 5 time(s). This can only take effect 1 time per action. While in Wind Shear, at the start of each turn, the ally will receive Wind DoT equal to 50% of the attacker's ATK. When enemies obtain Fiendfire, the next attack from the unit that obtained Fiendfire will additionally inflict 1 more stack(s) of Wind Shear on the attacked ally. Every time the exorcismics is used, all allies' ATK increases by 20% and DEF by 20%. This effect is stackable.

Suggested Exorcismic Amulet: Altar Aegis Edict: Woe Exile I personally used Amulet: Altar Aegis here. The enemy lineup has a lot of heavy hitters, so reflecting that damage is a good idea.

Enemy Lineup Cirrus (No Weakness) Beating the other enemies in the enemy composition will whittle down Cirrus's HP Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Weaknesses: Lightning, Wind, Quantum) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter (Weaknesses: Ice, Wind, Imaginary) Stormbringer (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Imaginary)

Suggested Team Bring a strong DPS that is strong against at least two of the enemies. A Wind or Ice DPS is your best bet in this case, as they can easily take down multiple enemies. Jingliu and Yanqing are good options for Ice, while Blade is a good idea for Wind. Bring Supports for this fight as you will need to empower your DPS to quickly take down the enemy. Bronya and Tingyun are strong options for this level. Make sure to bring a Healer, as you will definitely receive a lot of damage when fighting the enemies.



That's all for our guide on how to beat the Begone, Evil Suppression Tower for the Excorcismal Chronicles sub-event during A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in HSR. Players can take their time in beating this event, as it will become a Conventional Memoir once Version 1.5 ends. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.