Bellator 296: Mousasi vs. Edwards continues on to the co-main event for a first-round matchup in the lightweight grand prix between Brent Primus and Mansour Barnaoui. Brent Primus steps in to take Sydney Outlaw’s place in the Grand Prix meanwhile Monsour Barnaoui will look to continue his hot streak with a win on Friday night. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Primus-Barnaoui prediction and pick.

Brent Primus (11-3) is the former Bellator lightweight champion when he defeated back in 2017. Since losing the rematch to Chandler, Primus has gone 4-2 but is only 1-2 in his last 3 fights. He will be looking to pick up a big win against the surging Monsour Barnaoui to be one step closing that $1 million dollar check.

Monsour Barnaoui (20-4) has been on an absolute tear winning eight straight dating all the way back to 2016. He most recently dominated a longtime staple in the Bellator lightweight division Adam Piccolotti. He will be looking to get this biggest win of his Bellator MMA career when he takes on Brent Primus on Friday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 296 Odds: Brent Primus-Monsour Barnaoui Odds

Brent Primus: +270

Monsour Barnaoui: -370

Over 3.5 rounds: +110

Under 3.5 rounds: -134

How to Watch Brent Primus vs. Monsour Barnaoui

TV: Showtime

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Brent Primus Will Win

Brent Primus even during a slump is still a very dangerous fighter especially if this fight hits the mat. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt that has a very good guard game off of his back. His striking has definitely gotten better over the years but if he will want to get one step closer to that $1 million dollars he will need to get this fight to where he is the most dangerous.

Why Monsour Barnaoui Will Win

Monsour Barnaoui could be the dark horse in this lightweight grand prix. He has the striking to make it difficult on Primus if he can’t get it to the mat. He also is defensively sound if the fight somehow does hit the mat.

Barnaoui will certainly would rather have this fight play out on the feet. Seeing how good his defensive grappling is he should be able to keep this fight on the feet and at his range. If Baranoui is able to keep this fight on the feet it is his fight to lose.

Final Brent Primus-Monsour Barnaoui Prediction & Pick

Even though this betting line may be a bit wide, it seems to be accurate. Primus is a very dangerous grappler but it’s going to be extremely difficult for him to get the fight to the mat. While he has power on the feet he is just outmatched there against Barnaoui. Ultimately, Barnaoui will be able to fend off any takedown attempts and punish him on the feet for the TKO win.

Final Brent Primus-Monsour Barnaoui Prediction & Pick: Monsour Barnaoui (-370)