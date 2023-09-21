Bellator 299 Eblen vs. Edwards continues with the main card with a co-main event fight in the featherweight division between Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho. Pico is coming off a dominant win his last time out meanwhile, Carvalho is coming off a loss and has lost two of his last three fights. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Pico-Carvalho prediction and pick.

Aaron Pico (11-4) came into his Bellator career slated as the next big thing for Bellator MMA only for him to go through growing pains in his very first as a professional MMA fighter. Since that loss, Pico has gone 11-3 and is currently on a streak that had him win seven out of his last eight fights. He now looks to keep the train rolling when he takes on Pedro Carvalho this Saturday at Bellator 299.

Pedro Carvalho (13-7) comes into this co-main event fight just winning out of his last three fights with his most recent fight being a unanimous decision loss to Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 291. Carvalho was once a featherweight title challenger and now will be looking to stop the bleeding and spoil Aaron Pico's party when he fights in front of his home crowd this Saturday at Bellator 299.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 299 Odds: Aaron Pico-Pedro Carvalho Odds

Aaron Pico: -1200

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pedro Carvalho: +660

How to Watch Bellator 299 Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Aaron Pico Will Win

Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho are two of the most exciting featherweights in Bellator MMA. They are both dynamic strikers with powerful wrestling and grappling games. This weekend at Bellator 299, they will face off in a co-main event that has the potential to be a fight of the night.

Pico is a former Olympic wrestling alternate who is known for his incredible speed and explosiveness. He is also a very powerful striker. Carvalho is a good athlete in his own right, but he is not on the same level as Pico. Pico's athleticism will give him a significant advantage in this fight. He will be able to close the distance quickly and take Carvalho down with ease. He will also be able to outmaneuver Carvalho on the feet and land more strikes.

Even though Aaron Pico may have a huge advantage on the mat, his striking has gotten a lot better since, and has some serious power in his strikes. Pico has ways to win this fight on the feet at range or on the mat with vicious ground and pound. Barring anything crazy Pico should have Carvalho covered in all aspects of this fight.

Why Pedro Carvalho Will Win

This weekend, top-ranked Bellator featherweights Pedro Carvalho and Aaron Pico will collide in a highly anticipated bout at Bellator 299 in Dublin. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Carvalho has the edge in this matchup.

Carvalho is a skilled grappler, with six of his 13 victories coming by way of submission. His ability to find openings and capitalize on his opponent's mistakes could be a significant factor in the fight. If the bout goes to the ground, Carvalho's grappling skills and submission game could give him the advantage and allow him to secure a submission victory over Pico like it has been his bugaboo in some of his past fights. Also, we've seen Pico fade in fights in the past if Carvalho can make him work there is a chance he can take over late and get the big upset victory.

Final Aaron Pico-Pedro Carvalho Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these Bellator featherweight contenders. Aaron Pico is starting to finally come into his own as he grows in the sport of MMA. He had some growing pains early when he had to fight through adversity but he is now finally hitting his stride. Even though his striking has been progressing rapidly over the years, it's his wrestling that is his best attribute and that's going to get him the win this weekend against Pedro Carvalho. While Carvalho is tough opposition, he is just a bit outmatched in all facets of the fight so if he wants to win he will need to catch Pico with something or take over if he fades late. Ultimately, Carvalho will look to take the center of the cage to land some hands on Pico but Pico will land some heavy firepower back at him until he attempts a well-timed takedown where he then pulverizes Carvalho on the mat for the TKO victory.

Final Aaron Pico-Pedro Carvalho Prediction & Pick: Aaron Pico (-1200)