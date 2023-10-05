Bellator 300 Nurmagomedov vs. Primus continues with the co-main event fight in the women's featherweight division between Bellator's Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg putting her title on the line against top-ranked featherweight contender Cat Zingano. Cyborg has now brought her unbeaten streak to five wins in her Bellator career after defending her featherweight title for the fourth time in her last fight meanwhile, Zingano puts her unbeaten Bellator record on the line when she takes on the featherweight champion for her first taste at Bellator gold as she comes into this fight. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Cyborg-Zingano prediction and pick.

Cris Cyborg (26-2) is one of the most dominant women's MMA fighters in the history of this sport and she is by far the best female fighter on the entire Bellator roster. She has won all five of her fights with the promotion and has been Bellator's women's featherweight champion for the last three years. She will be looking to make it her fifth consecutive title defense when she takes on former UFC's bantamweight contender Cat Zingano.

Cat Zingano (14-4) has shown she's still got a lot left in the tank when she made the switch from the UFC to Bellator. Like Cyborg, she is also unbeaten during her time with the promotion, winning four straight fights en route to her first title shot. Zingano will attempt to do the unthinkable and beat Cris Cyborg and take the title off her hands when they go to battle this Saturday night at Bellator 300.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 300 Odds: Cris Cyborg-Cat Zingano Odds

Cris Cyborg: -550

Cat Zingano: +390

How to Watch Bellator 300 Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano

TV: Showtime

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Cris Cyborg Will Win

Cris Cyborg has been one of the most dominant forces in women's MMA for the last 18 years. She has been a champion in two of the biggest MMA organizations and is currently Bellator's reigning and defending women's featherweight championship. Cyborg is now 5-0 in her Bellator career and has already defended her featherweight title four times and will be looking to make it five title defenses when she takes on Cat Zingano.

Cat Zingano, the former UFC bantamweight title contender has made a name for herself in Bellator's featherweight division racking up four consecutive wins to start her career en route to her first title shot. Zingano is known for her grappling but also is susceptible to the big shots. Cyborg just needs to do what she does best and that's just sprawl and brawl her way to yet another knockout victory.

Why Cat Zingano Will Win

Cat Zingano left the UFC abruptly to join Bellator's featherweight division where she quietly went 4-0 to start her career and will now be fighting for her first title for her new organization. She was able to score her biggest win in her last fight against Leah McCourt for the No. 1 contender spot. She was able to neutralize her striking her grappling and dominated her for the majority of the fight for a unanimous decision victory.

We all know what Cyborg brings to the table that is athleticism, great fundamentals, and insane power that you don't see often in women's MMA. Zingano will need to be careful while trying to navigate the power and striking acumen of Cyborg in this matchup. If she is able to be the aggressor and have Cyborg fighting off of her back foot and then eventually land takedowns out in the open she can score one of the biggest upsets in Bellator championship history.

Final Cris Cyborg-Cat Zingano Prediction & Pick

These two featherweight contenders are going to leave it all on the line this Saturday night at Bellator 300. Cyborg is the big favorite and for good reason as there's only been one person in the last 17 years that has been able to defeat her and that was the GOAT Amanda Nunes in devastating fashion. Since that loss, Cyborg has been unstoppable winning six straight fights, capturing a world title, and defending it four times.

This honestly should be yet another walk in the park for Cyborg as Zingano doesn't bring anything to the table that she hasn't seen before in her long MMA career. She is going to do what she does best and that is punish Zingano for her failed takedown attempts eventually knocking her out midway through the fight to retain her title for her fifth title defense.

Final Cris Cyborg-Cat Zingano Prediction & Pick: Cris Cyborg (-550)