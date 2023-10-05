Bellator 300 Nurmagomedov vs. Primus continues with a fight on the prelims in the women's featherweight division between No. 2 ranked featherweight contender Sara McMann and No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Leah McCourt. McCourt is coming off a tough loss against title contender Cat Zingano in her last fight meanwhile, McMann is looking to extend her winning streak to three and win her second fight in her Bellator career as she comes into her fight this weekend. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our McMann-McCourt prediction and pick.

Sara McMann (14-6) was a surprise signing by Bellator after she abruptly left the UFC after coming off a dominant win against Karol Rosa. It looks like she has made the right decision as she dominated in her first fight with the promotion and looks to be just one fight away from a potential title shot when she takes on Leah McCourt at Bellator 300 this weekend.

Leah McCourt (7-3) was given the chance to fight for the No. 1 contender spot when she took on Cat Zingano in her last fight but she ultimately dropped the decision in a closely contested fight. Now, she has to climb back up the rankings and she can do so when she takes on former UFC bantamweight title contender Sara McMann on Saturday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 300 Odds: Sara McMann-Leah McCourt Odds

Sara McMann: -174

Leah McCourt: +142

How to Watch Bellator 300 Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt

Stream: Bellator MMA YouTube

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Sara McMann Will Win

Sara McMann is a former Olympian and UFC bantamweight title challenger. She surprisingly decided to part ways with the UFC after her contract was up and ultimately decided to join Bellator's featherweight roster in an attempt to capture gold. It looks like she can be fast-tracked to a title shot with a win here this weekend against Leah McCourt at Bellator 300.

McCourt is very tall and long for the division which should give McMann some trouble on the feet early on but the good thing for McMann is that McCourt doesn't utilize her reach all that well. We saw in her fight against Zingano that she ended up in the clinch on multiple occasions which gave Zingano the opportunity to take her down which is something that could happen here in this fight with McMann. As long as McMann can get on the inside of the reach of McCourt she should have little resistance to taking her down and dominating her on the mat when she gets it there.

Why Leah McCourt Will Win

Leah McCourt was so close to fighting for her first world title with Bellator when she fought against Cat Zingano who was able to outgrapple her to a unanimous decision victory. McCourt is tall and long for the featherweight division and will need to do everything in her power to keep this fight fought at range rather than to fight in the clinch like she did against Zingano.

McMann is a former Olympic wrestler and will be looking to get this fight to the mat and dominate her there much like Zingano was able to do. McCourt certainly is the better striker of the two and she can make this a hard fight for the UFC bantamweight veteran if she can utilize her long limbs to pick apart McMann as she attempts to get inside the reach. As long as McCourt can keep this fight on the feet she has a real chance of scoring the upset.

Final Sara McMann-Leah McCourt Prediction & Pick

This is your typical striker vs. grappler matchup as Leah McCourt will be looking to keep this fight on the feet at range while Sara McMann will attempt to take this fight to the mat where she is at her best. McCourt proved in her last fight that she has trouble staying out of the clinch which is going to be a serious problem in this fight against Sara McMann. If McMann can do her best Cat Zingano impression by pressing forward into the clinch she should then be able to take her down and dominate her there.

Ultimately, McCourt will look to utilize her leg kicks and straight punches to keep McMann from barreling forward but McMann will get her timing down eventually getting into the clinch where she will then take McCourt down dominating her over the course of 15 minutes and potentially get the next shot at the Bellator featherweight championship.

Final Sara McMann-Leah McCourt Prediction & Pick: Sara McMann (-174)