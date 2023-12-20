We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a showdown at Acrisure Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bengals edged out the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime in Week 15. Initially, they trailed 17-3 at one point. But a big fourth quarter propped them up as they rallied with a touchdown pass from Jake Browning to Tee Higgins with 48 seconds left in the game. Then, Evan McPherson finished it off with a game-winning field goal to steal the game. Browning went 29 for 42 with 324 yards passing for two touchdowns and one interception. Significantly, Joe Mixon rushed 10 times for 47 yards. Ja'Marr Chase had four receptions for 64 yards. Likewise, Higgins had four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals allowed five sacks, but the defense forced two turnovers.

The Steelers lost 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Originally, they led 6-0 after the first quarter. But the Colts barged back and took over the game. Sadly, the Steelers could not rally. Mitchell Trubisky went 16 for 23 with 169 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Also, Jaylen Warren rushed 10 times for 40 yards and caught five passes for 28 yards. Diontae Johnson had four catches for 62 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Steelers went 4 for 12 on third-down conversions and committed three turnovers. Also, the offensive line allowed four sacks.

The Steelers lead the regular-season series 67-39. Recently, they defeated the Bengals 16-10 a few weeks ago in Cincinnati. But the Bengals have won the last two games in Pittsburgh.

Here are the Bengals-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Steelers Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-120)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 37 (-110)

Under: 37 (-110)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals lost their all-star starting quarterback for the season. Yet, they are still alive in the race for a playoff spot and would currently be the sixth seed if the playoffs started today.

Browning has been solid as a backup, passing for 1,248 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. Now, he will have to beat the team he struggled against. Mixon has been solid, rushing 211 times for 815 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 45 passes for 341 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Chase has caught 93 passes for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns. Tyler Boyd has 59 receptions for 575 yards and two scores. Likewise, Higgins has 36 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has remained intact, with some players making a statement. Ultimately, Trey Hendrickson has led the way with 24 solo tackles and 15 sacks with five straight games with a sack. Sam Hubbard has tallied 33 solo tackles and five sacks. Also, B.J. Hill has tallied 19 solo tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions. Logan Wilson has tallied 71 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.

The Bengals will cover the spread if Browning can help the offense move efficiently. Then, the defense must force the Steelers into making mistakes.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers have survived despite having one of the worst offenses all season. Now, they will go back to the drawing board as they will go with Mason Rudolph, who was a third-string quarterback until recently. Rudolph will need to make crisp passes and make good decisions. Then, he will need help from his running game. Harris needs to be better. Currently, he has rushed 183 times for 723 yards and four touchdowns. Warren has been solid but not spectacular. So far, he has rushed 119 times for 652 yards and three touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 300 yards. George Pickens has 52 receptions for 814 yards and three touchdowns, while Johnson has caught 41 passes for 537 yards and four scores.

The defense has been consistent all season. Yet, they also have dealt with an inefficient offense that has kept them on the field for longer stretches. TJ Watt has tallied 39 solo tackles, 16 sacks, and one interception. Meanwhile, Alex Highsmith has generated 31 solo tackles, six sacks, and one interception. Damontae Kazee has 46 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Steelers will cover the spread if the offense can move the chains and generate some points. Then, the defense has to execute on their plays.

Final Bengals-Steelers Prediction & Pick

Despite the loss a few weeks ago, the Bengals are the favorite and should be. They seem to enjoy playing the Steelers on the road more than in their own stadium. Consequently, this game will be no different. The Bengals should take this game and cover the spread as they inch closer to the playoffs.

Final Bengals-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: -1.5 (-120)