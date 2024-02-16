Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco gives his advice about "getting laid" amid their romance heating up.

Benny Blanco is bringing on the romance amid his relationship with Selena Gomez. In a TikTok video, the producer gave a tip to the fellas in how to get “laid” on Valentine's Day. He's making them homemade since her favorite ones are from her home state of Texas.

“Guy’s, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favorite pickles,” Blanco said in the clip.

“Make your batter. I put Sprite in mine, if you don’t like it go f— yourself,” he says.

He then shows how he put the pickle in the batter, fried it, and then tasted it.

“Alright guys, take one, dip it [in] ranch, eat it, get laid,” he said before adding, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

If it wasn't already obvious, he wrote “Fry [sic] pickles get laid,” on the caption of the video.

Selena Gomez Announces Relationship With Benny Blanco

This is the couple's first Valentine's Day together after Gomez announced their relationship back in December.

The couple had their red carpet debut at the Emmys last month. Gomez wore a strapless purple sequin dress, and Blanco was wearing a striped suit with a black silk shirt. In a couple of photos shared on social media, there was one where Gomez had his arm around him as he grabbed her hand. In another video shared on E!'s Instagram, the couple was walking around a photo prop before hitting the award show.

Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for her work as an executive producer for Only Murders in the Building. She also stars in the show as Mabel Mora.

The show also stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Cara Delevingne.

This marked Gomez and Blanca's first public appearance however, they haven't been shy about showing their newfound love on social media. In one photo, the producer pulls the singer into an embrace with Gomez mid-laugh.

In another photo, the two are staring at a pink mirror on the ceiling, with Blanco holding onto her as she snaps the picture. He then shared a close-up selfie of her giving him a kiss on the cheek with the rest of his face out of frame.

The last photo is a quick candid photo of the producer admiring the pink glass room.

When she made their romance public, Gomez shared, “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”