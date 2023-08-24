This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

On this day of August 24 (8/24), celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day in honor of his life and legacy, the release of the new Nike Kobe Halo collection has reignited our fervor for his iconic footwear. As it has been some time since any new releases from Nike, acquiring a pair of Kobe's revered sneakers has become a challenging pursuit. However, our diligent search has yielded a collection of the best Kobe Bryant shoes currently available to buy online. Paying homage to his incredible impact on the game, our curated selection serves as a guide, presenting you with a range of options that embody both his basketball excellence and his enduring influence.

As the world commemorates the legacy of Kobe Bryant on this special day, our guide takes the uncertainty out of navigating the Kobe Bryant sneaker landscape. Certain online marketplaces make it a challenging environment to know the validity of authenticity when purchasing products. Luckily, verified resellers are there to guarantee you get exactly what you pay for. To make it even easier for you, we did all the hard work. So, get ready to step into the legacy of Kobe Bryant, not only as you lace up a pair of his sneakers but also as you embrace his impact on the game and beyond. Here are our current favorite Nike Kobe Bryant shoes you can buy online today.

Read more:

Note & Disclaimer:

StockX – Per the StockX website: “StockX empowers you to Bid and Buy at real-time prices that reflect the current demand.” Prices may vary.

KICKS CREW – Per the KICKS CREW website: “KICKS CREW is the global e-commerce platform for sneakers and apparel. We have the widest selections and authenticity is guaranteed.” Prices may vary.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo' – White/White/White

We found it fitting to start this list off with the latest release from Nike, the Kobe ‘Halo' collection. While it sold out almost immediately upon its release, you can still find some pieces floating around on the internet. This collection, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White,” epitomizes both basketball excellence and sleek style. With its clean white-out colorway and modern design, these sneakers pay homage to Kobe Bryant's legacy while offering a contemporary twist. The Protro iteration combines the iconic Kobe 8 silhouette with updated performance features, making them suitable for both on-court play and off-court fashion. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Triple White” stands out as a symbol of basketball greatness and urban culture, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection for those who appreciate a harmonious blend of sports heritage and streetwear aesthetics.

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' – White/Black/Varsity Purple

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “White/Varsity Purple” is a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant's impact and style. With its classic design and a nod to the original Kobe 1 silhouette, these sneakers encapsulate both historic significance and modern innovation. The Protro iteration blends nostalgia with updated performance features, making them an ideal choice for both on-court play and off-court fashion. The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “White/Varsity Purple” serves as a tangible link to Kobe's basketball journey while embracing contemporary sneaker culture and a nod to his historic 81-point game against Toronto, making it an essential addition for those who seek to celebrate his legacy and make a statement in their sneaker collection. Must-have Kobe Bryant shoes for all loyal fans.

Nike Zoom Kobe 3 ‘Prelude Misery' – Black/Mlt-Clr-Imprl Prpl-Kmqt

This unique and stunning colorway is what makes this such a fan favorite and why it is such an alluring Nike Kobe Bryant shoe. The Nike Zoom Kobe 3 Prelude “Misery” is a compelling testament to Kobe Bryant's resilience and impact on basketball culture. Part of the Prelude Pack, these sneakers encapsulate Kobe's journey and achievements. The “Misery” colorway reflects a chapter of Kobe's career while offering a contemporary aesthetic. With its unique design and historical significance, these sneakers are a collector's item that bridges the gap between basketball heritage and modern style. The Nike Zoom Kobe 3 Prelude “Misery” stands as a vivid representation of Kobe's determination and legacy, making it an exceptional addition to sneaker enthusiasts' collections who value the intersection of sport and storytelling in their footwear.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Undefeated What If Pack' – Multi-Color/Multi-Color

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Undefeated – What If Pack” offers a compelling tribute to Kobe Bryant's enduring impact and the hypothetical “What If” scenarios in his basketball career. Crafted in collaboration with Undefeated, these sneakers feature a distinct design that sparks the imagination. The “What If Pack” highlights key moments that shaped Kobe's journey while showcasing a modern aesthetic. Combining historical significance with contemporary sneaker culture, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Undefeated – What If Pack” stands as a unique collector's item, capturing both Kobe's legacy and the allure of storytelling through footwear.

Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro ‘Carpe Diem' – Black/Del Sol-Varsity Purple

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Carpe Diem” celebrates Kobe Bryant's competitive spirit and basketball prowess. With its iconic design and the “Carpe Diem” theme, these sneakers pay homage to Kobe's dedication to excellence. The Protro iteration updates the original Kobe 4 silhouette with modern performance enhancements, making them ideal for both on-court play and off-court style. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Carpe Diem” encapsulates the essence of seizing the moment, delivering a blend of history and innovation that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate both basketball heritage and contemporary fashion.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Grinch (2020)' – Green Apple/Volt-Crimson-Black

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” is a captivating homage to both Kobe Bryant's legacy and the holiday spirit. With its vibrant color scheme and unique design, these vibrant sneakers pay tribute to the iconic “Grinch” theme colors while embodying Kobe's competitive drive. The Protro iteration enhances the original Kobe 6 silhouette with updated performance features, making them suitable for both on-court play and off-court fashion. The best part is these Protro sneakers will only set you back half the price the original 2010 models are going for online. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” stands as a captivating fusion of basketball greatness and festive inspiration, making it a coveted addition to any sneaker collection for those who seek to celebrate Kobe's legacy while embracing the magic of the holiday season.

Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen' – Black/White/Gold

The Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen' is a powerful commemoration of Kobe and Gianna Bryant's enduring legacy. With its poignant design and unique details, these sneakers honor the memory of Kobe's daughter, Gianna, and her basketball journey. The Protro iteration enhances the original Kobe 6 silhouette with modern performance features, making them suitable for both on-court play and off-court style. The Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet Sixteen' stands as a symbol of love, inspiration, and basketball excellence, making it a meaningful addition to any sneaker collection for those who wish to pay tribute to the Bryant family's impact and contributions to the game.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite ‘Masterpiece' – Black/Metallic Silver-Volt-Bright Crimson

The magnum opus in an incredible series of basketball sneakers, the Kobe 9 Elite “Masterpiece” is a true masterpiece that encapsulates Kobe Bryant's exceptional talent and basketball legacy. With its innovative design and craftsmanship, these sneakers pay homage to Kobe's unique skill set. The “Masterpiece” iteration showcases a blend of performance and style, making them suitable for both on-court dominance and off-court fashion. The Kobe 9 Elite “Masterpiece” stands as a testament to Kobe's artistry on the basketball court, making it a highly sought-after addition to sneaker collections for those who recognize his influence and contributions to the game.

Mamba Mentality

As we celebrate Kobe Bryant Day on August 24, our guide stands as a tribute to his enduring legacy, guiding you through the realm of his iconic sneakers. Commemorate his life and impact with a pair of Nike Kobe Bryant shoes that transcend basketball, capturing his spirit and influence. From the latest releases to timeless classics, our curated selection ensures that you can step into the essence of Kobe's greatness every day.