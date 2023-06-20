This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As summer rolls in, every serious baller knows that an outdoor basketball is an absolute essential. Whether you're hitting the neighborhood courts, heading to the park, or even just shooting hoops in your backyard, having the right basketball can make all the difference. Outdoor basketballs are specifically designed to withstand the rough and rugged surfaces commonly found in outdoor settings. Their durable construction ensures they can handle the wear and tear of concrete or asphalt, while still providing optimal grip and control, especially in not-so-ideal weather conditions. With an outdoor basketball in hand, you can confidently showcase your skills, shoot those silky jumpers, and take your game to the next level. So, if you're ready to dominate the outdoor courts this summer, it's time to invest in a high-quality outdoor basketball that will keep up with your game. What to consider when searching for a ball When searching for an outdoor basketball, keep the following factors in mind to ensure you find the perfect one: Size:

Consider the appropriate size for your age and skill level. Standard sizes include 5 (youth – 27.5″), 6 (Women's/intermediate – 28.5″), and 7 (Men's/official – 29.5″). Durability:

Look for a basketball specifically designed for outdoor use, with robust materials that can withstand rough surfaces without losing shape or integrity. Grip:

Opt for a basketball with excellent grip, even in wet conditions. Look for deep channels and textured surfaces that enhance ball control. Material:

Decide between composite and rubber basketballs. Composite offers enhanced grip and a softer feel, while rubber is more durable and better suited for rough outdoor surfaces. Cost:

Set a budget that aligns with your needs and preferences. Balance your desired quality with affordability. Air retention:

Check reviews or product descriptions to ensure the basketball has good air retention capabilities, so you won't need to constantly reinflate it. By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and find an outdoor basketball that suits your playing style and meets your requirements. Without further ado, here are the eight best outdoor basketballs of 2023. Nike Dominate 8P basketball – Black/Maroon Dick's: $25 The Nike Dominate 8P Basketball is specifically crafted to meet the demands of serious basketball players. Its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it suitable for intense games and practices. The ball's eight-panel design promotes optimal hand alignment and improved ball control, enabling players to execute their moves with precision, thanks in large part to its textured surface. This grip contributes to improved shooting accuracy and dribbling control, which is needed during outdoor play as the ball begins to break in. The ball's versatile design makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor play. Whether you're playing on hardwood, concrete, or asphalt, the Nike Dominate 8P Basketball maintains its performance characteristics, including its consistent bounce and responsiveness. With its bold and eye-catching design, this basketball is not only functional but also visually appealing. The Nike branding adds a touch of style to the ball, making it a great choice for players who want to showcase their passion for the game. Spalding React TF-250 basketball – Orange Spalding: $29.99 The Spalding React TF-250 Outdoor Basketball is a high-quality basketball designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Its durable composite cover provides excellent grip and control, allowing players to confidently handle the ball during intense gameplay on the asphalt courts. With Spalding's exclusive React technology, this basketball offers exceptional responsiveness and a consistent bounce, ensuring reliable performance on any court surface designed to last for the long haul. The TF-250 features a wide channel design that promotes better hand alignment and ball control, making it easier for players to execute precise moves and maintain a strong grip. Overall, this basketball is a reliable and high-performing basketball that delivers excellent grip, consistent bounce, and durability. Whether you're playing in a gym or on an outdoor court, this basketball is designed to meet the demands of the game and enhance your overall playing experience

Molten GG7X Official International Competition Game Ball – Orange/Cream

Ready to take your game to the international stage? Then you must be prepared and make sure you pick up the official game ball of international play, which is fully certified by FIBA (International Basketball Federation) — the Molten GG7X. Authenticity guaranteed to avoid counterfeit replicants (which is a thing among international official game balls, apparently), this ball features a premium leather composite that is soft to the touch while also providing an excellent grip.

The cover is wear-resistant, allowing it to hold up to your training or game sessions, time after time, while the Butyl inner bladder holds air extremely well, minimizing leaks. This ball can be played on all surfaces, from hardwood indoors to outdoor concrete or plastic flooring.

Spalding Street Basketball – Burnt orange

One thing is for sure when selecting a basketball whose sole purpose is for the street or park courts — it needs to be durable. Enter the Spalding Street outdoor basketball. Just by looking at the sheer number of reviews this basketball has on Amazon, you know you are getting a solid outdoor basketball that can take a beating during a pickup game of streetball.

With a performance cover rubber material, this basketball is built for the elements, is affordable, and will outlast longer than any others. Zero break-in period; simply inflate the ball to your desired bounce and get ready to game on. Bonus points: this basketball is very grippy considering the material cover (most other rubber-based balls start too slick).

AND1 Xcelerate rubber basketball – Classic orange

The AND1 Xcelerate Basketball is a high-performance basketball designed for elite competition. With its advanced construction and superior materials, this basketball delivers exceptional grip, control, and responsiveness on the court. The durable composite leather cover provides a soft and comfortable feel while ensuring long-lasting durability.

Featuring a deep channel design, the AND1 Xcelerate Basketball allows for precise hand alignment and enhanced ball control, enabling players to execute their moves with confidence. The high-quality bladder ensures optimal air retention, so you can enjoy consistent performance throughout your game or practice session. This can be especially crucial after a full summer of playing outdoors on a concrete court. Whether you're playing in a competitive game or honing your skills during training, the AND1 Xcelerate Basketball is designed to meet the demands of serious players. Its vibrant amber and black color scheme adds a stylish touch, making it a standout choice for asphalt ballers.

Wilson NCAA Elevate Basketball – Red orange

Cheap, durable, can hold air forever, has a solid bounce, and a tacky, soft grip, there is no reason you wouldn't want to pick up one of the best outdoor basketballs: the Wilson NCAA Elevate. With just shy of 16,000 reviews on Amazon and 80% being a 5-star rating, the proof is in the pudding.

Nike Elite Tournament official basketball – Amber

A worthy investment for those who take their street ball games seriously, the Nike Elite Tournament Official Basketball is a top-of-the-line basketball designed for high-level competition. It features a premium composite leather cover that offers a soft touch and excellent durability, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of even the most intense pickup games.

With its wide channels and deep pebble pattern, this basketball provides superior grip and control, allowing players to confidently handle the ball and execute their moves with precision. The advanced bladder design ensures optimal air pressure retention, ensuring consistent performance throughout the game, outlasting most others on the market today — longevity is key to a solid outdoor ball.

The Nike Elite Tournament Official Basketball meets the strict standards of professional and tournament play, making it a preferred choice for serious basketball players. Its sleek design, with the iconic Nike Swoosh logo, adds a touch of style to the court. Whether you're playing in a competitive game or practicing your skills, this basketball delivers the performance and reliability needed to elevate your game to the next level.

Spalding TF Series Zi/O “All Surface” basketball – Brown

The Spalding Zi/O All Surface basketball is a versatile basketball designed for both indoor and outdoor play. It features a Zi/O composite leather cover that offers a soft and comfortable feel while providing excellent durability to withstand the demands of various playing surfaces. With its deep channel design and foam-backed construction, this basketball offers enhanced grip and control, allowing players to maintain a secure hold and execute precise moves on the court. The official NBA size and weight make it suitable for competitive games and practice sessions and holds up even better during outdoor play.

The Spalding Zi/O basketball is built to deliver consistent performance and reliable bounce, ensuring an enjoyable playing experience for players of all skill levels. Whether you're playing in a gym or on an outdoor court, this basketball is designed to meet the needs of versatile gameplay.

Outdoor performance guaranteed

Regardless of which one you opt for, all have something they can bring to the table, ensuring you'll be able to shoot all summer long — weather permitting, that is.