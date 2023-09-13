The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats travel to south Florida to take on the 22nd-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Thursday evening! Join us for our College Football odds series where our Bethune-Miami prediction and pick will be revealed.

After getting blasted 56-14 to Memphis in Week 1, it proved to be the Wildcats that bounced back in impressive fashion by edging out Savannah State by a score of 31-6 last weekend. Fresh off of a horrid 2-9 finish in 2022, Bethune Cookman already looks like an improved squad from a year ago and will give it all they can in an uphill battle on the road against the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, #22 Miami could not have looked more spectacular in their high-scoring victory over Texas A&M by a score of 48-33. Not only did the decisive win move the ‘Canes into the AP Top 25, but they are also a perfect 2-0 to begin the season. Although they aren't quite what they used to be back in their heyday of the 90s and early 00's, this is still a program that pumps out a multitude of talent which translates to the gridiron on Saturdays.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of BetRivers.

College Football Odds: Bethune-Miami Odds

Bethune: +53 (-113)

Miami: -53 (-108)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 64.5 (-112)

Under: 64.5 (-109)

How to Watch Bethune vs. Miami

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Bethune Will Cover The Spread

Without a shadow of a doubt, this Week 3 matchup for the Wildcats will be a difficult one, to say the least. Not only will Bethune be entering into a hostile environment where fans will be more than amped in Miami, but temperatures are projected to be close to 90 degrees for kickoff and that is not including the Florida humidity. Alas, if the Wildcats are gonna pull this off and at least cover the spread, they will need to dig deep and hope that they are the more well-conditioned squad.

Above all else, with a talent disparity between themselves and the Hurricanes, the Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman have to take advantage of every opportunity that they get. Whether this means avoiding turnovers and instead forcing them, being efficient with their red-zone offense, or generating a pass rush defensively, the margin of error for the Wildcats is slimmer than the wick of a candle.

If they are going to make this a ballgame, be on the lookout for QB Tanner Sprague who has shown flashes of being a formidable signal caller at the college level. In the beatdown coming at the hands of the Memphis Tigers, the Bethune-Cookman's passing game averaged a measly 1.6 yards per play. Indeed, that is not a typo. However, Sprague bounced back in a big way during the Wildcats Week 2 win as he amassed 223 passing yards and threw a pair of touchdown tosses in the process. Undoubtedly, the Wildcats need their man under center to play like he did last weekend if they have any plans of covering the spread.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

Look out, ladies and gentlemen! It appears that the #22 Miami Hurricanes are simply no joke. After numerous years of underachieving, the ‘Canes enter Week 3 of the college football season with glimpses that they have the proper quarterback play, talent on both sides of the ball, and credible coaching to get them over the top as a contender in 2023.

First things first, it will be extremely vital for the Hurricanes to continue to blow the top off of opposing defenses in the passing game. While QB Tyler Van Dyke has proven that he can be the right man for the job in years past, he now has taken that next step as a quarterback and looks as lethal as ever. In fact, Van Dyke owns the eighth-best QBR in all of the nation en route to throwing for 575 yards and six touchdowns through the air. Simply put, don't be surprised whatsoever if Van Dyke and the passing offense take advantage of some mismatches on the boundary side of the field given that they have more speed and talent than Bethune-Cookman at the skill positions.

Most importantly, this defense needs to lay the hammer right from the get-go. Clearly, the Wildcats have shown that they can play with intensity and grit in their first couple of games, and Miami needs to be ready to match that. Remember, Bethune-Cookman will be more than amped to play this game in front of a national audience and a jam-packed Hard Rock Stadium, so the ‘Canes need to be ready for play to avoid absolute disaster.

Final Bethune-Miami Prediction & Pick

This one has the makings to get ugly if the Miami Hurricanes don't overlook their opponent and instead take care of business in every snap of the ballgame. As long as Miami cuts down on Bethune's chunk plays and forces a few turnovers, then this high-powered Hurricanes offensive onslaught should take care of the rest.

Final Bethune-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -53 (-108)