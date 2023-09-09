Bianca Censori and Kanye got “married” earlier this year and her friends are claiming that ever since they've been in a relationship, Censori has been “isolated.”

“Bianca’s friends are becoming concerned because their friendship with her hasn’t been the same in quite some time,” a source told Us Weekly. “Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice, but they haven’t seen that lately because they don’t speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye.”

The source also added that they can't gauge how Censori feels in the relationship “because she’s been isolated from them.”

Back in January, it was reported that Bianca Censori and Kanye West had an intimate marriage ceremony. However, it is still unclear if it is legally binding.

The couple made headlines recently when Kanye had a NSFW moment on a boat in Italy with Bianca.T he rapper went viral for showing his backside on a water taxi in Italy according to photos obtained by TMZ. They have since been banned Venice boat rental company due to indecent exposure.

However, despite the drama they seem to have a very “fulfilling” relationship.

According to a source earlier last month, Kanye and Censori have been enjoying “married” life.

“Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

Due to Kanye West's antisemitic comments last year, the Grammy-winning rapper has lost a lot of luxury partnerships. He no longer is associated with Vogue, Balenciaga, as well as his partnership with Adidas has been since terminated. However, Censori who met Kanye by working at Yeezy as an architectural designer, she is helping him with his next steps in his career.

“Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting,” a source told Us in August. “Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”