The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Our Big Ten Tournament odds series has our Minnesota Nebraska prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Minnesota Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are actually playing well. This is not a misprint. The one power conference school (the top five conferences: SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12) which has never won an NCAA Tournament game is actually putting the pieces together and looking good on the court. Nebraska has won four of its last five games. The Huskers are thriving under coach Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska We will find out if Nebraska can keep the train rolling against Minnesota, but at the moment, this team is in a real groove, having just defeated Iowa on the road. Nebraska swept Iowa in this season’s two-game series, the first time Nebraska basketball has pulled off the feat since joining the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference over a decade ago.

Here are the Minnesota-Nebraska Big Ten Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Minnesota-Nebraska Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers: +5.5 (-102)

Nebraska Cornhuskers: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How To Watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Minnesota-Nebraska LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Gophers are not a good team — no one denies this — but they do compete and play hard. It’s not as though this team has mailed it in for the season. That’s not true at all. Minnesota was tied with Wisconsin, a bubble team, late in regulation this past Sunday night in Minneapolis. The Golden Gophers have played a number of other Big Ten games this season in which they trailed by fewer than 10 points with just a few minutes remaining in regulation. This team doesn’t win a lot, but it also doesn’t get blown out with regularity. Sometimes, yes, but not always. Minnesota did come back from a 10-point deficit in the final 90 seconds last week to beat Rutgers, a result which has dealt the Scarlet Knights a huge blow in their fight to make the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota competes to the very end, and when thinking about which team will cover the spread, that should offer reason to think the Golden Gophers can actually cover this 5.5-point number, even though they might not win outright.

Nebraska is playing well right now, there’s no question about it, but this is still Nebraska. This is still an 11th-place team in the Big Ten. This is still a team which is not even close to making the NCAA Tournament and is a 50-50 team for the NIT. Even in a comparatively good season, Nebraska is still not all that good. Sure, not terrible, but hardly anything special. Minnesota can definitely rise up and beat the Huskers.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread

The Huskers are getting the best basketball Keisei Tominaga has to offer. The Japanese sparkplug is hitting shots and playing tenacious defense for coach Fred Hoiberg. That performance and the work of other players up and down the Huskers’ roster is giving Nebraska a real boost. With Tominaga on fire, Nebraska is a tough team to beat.

Final Minnesota-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

The line on this game opened at minus-5.5 points. That seems like a small spread given how well Nebraska has been playing and how poorly Minnesota has been performing. Take the Huskers here.

Final Minnesota-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -5.5