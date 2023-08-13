We're back for another prediction and pick for Week 8 BIG3 Basketball as the action heats up on CBS. It's the final week of the regular season and we'll see Power (4-3) taking on the Triplets (5-2) in the tightest game of the week. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Power-Triplets prediction and pick.

Power is coming into this game after a dominant win over Tri-State and effectively kept their season alive by doing so. Captain Cuttino Mobley led the charge with his facilitating and will hope to give his team one last shot at the playoffs. They'll have to beat the odds-on favorites to win it all in the Triplets.

The Triplets are coming into the final week following a loss to the Ball Hogs, but continue to cement themselves as the best team in the league. Captain Joe Johnson is looking to take home another MVP award and he could do so with another great performance here. They have a chance to knock off a big threat in this Power team and will hope to get the win for head coach Lisa Leslie.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Power-Triplets Odds

Power: +4.5 (-110)

Triplets: -4.5 (-110)

Over (93.5) rounds: -110

Under (93.5) rounds: -110

How to Watch Power vs. Triplets

TV: CBS

Stream: BIG3.com

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why Power Will Win

Power plays a great brand of basketball and they score consistently down low. Captain Cuttino Mobley can't score the ball at-will like he used to, so he's had to default to a facilitating role this year. It's worked well for them as Mobley does a great job of setting up teammates Royce White and TJ Cline on the low blocks. In the paint, Power are one of the best teams at scoring and defending the rim.

Power can win this game if they lock up Joe Johnson and focus on moving the basketball. They'll have a size advantage, so they should look to once again pound the ball down low to their bigs. If Mobley can get his three-ball going for the first time this year, they could come away with a win and a possible playoff spot.

Why Triplets Will Win

The Triplets have been backed by BIG3 legend Joe Johnson all year as he turns in another MVP-like campaign. He's capable of scoring everywhere for them and he turns into the hottest player in the league whenever he gets into a scoring groove. He can single-handedly take over the trajectory of a game and if his teammates can provide scoring alongside hime, the Triplets can look unbeatable.

To win this game, Joe Johnson will have to have another 20+ point scoring performance. They'll have to bang down low with Glen Rice Jr. and prevent him from getting easy baskets down low. The Triplets will have to play better defense than they have most of the year as the Power know this game is do-or-die.

Final Power-Triplets Prediction & Pick

The key matchups in the game are going to feature the Triplets' Jeremy Pargo and Joe Johnson and Power's Royce White and Glen Rice Jr. It's going to be a battle of which team can impose their will throughout the whole game. Power could see consistent scoring down low if they're able to bully the Triplets. There's not many people in the league that can guard Joe Johnson, so it'll be interesting to see how the Power defenders match up against him. For the prediction, let's take the over as this game could come down to the wire.

Final Power-Triplets Prediction & Pick: OVER 93.5 (-110)