On Sunday, October 22nd, we have a full slate of Sunday Football and FanDuel is running a same-game + parlay that's paying out over 39-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our NFL prop odds series this Sunday, October 22nd.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props between two games parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

Bijan Robinson Any Time TD Scorer

Mike Evans Any Time TD Scorer

Jahmyr Gibbs Any Time TD Scorer

Zay Flowers Any Time TD Scorer

Bijan Robinson has already shown his ability to score touchdowns in the NFL, having scored his first touchdown in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. He made a nifty move and bulldozed two defenders on his way to an 11-yard touchdown reception. Since then he has only scored once two weeks ago against the Houston Texans but the amount of opportunities he gets on a daily basis shows that he has the chance to score on any given Sunday.

While the Buccaneers have a strong defense overall, they have struggled in spurts this season. They have had trouble defending against pass-catching running backs and with Robinson being a versatile player he can score through the air or on the ground. He ran a season-high 45 routes last week in a loss to the Washington Commanders which is the second-most among all runningbacks through the first five weeks of the season. As long as the Falcons feed Robinson the ball he should see pay dirt in this Sunday's matchup.

Mike Evans Any Time TD Scorer

Mike Evans has been a consistent performer for the Buccaneers this season, having scored three touchdowns in the first five games. He has also been targeted frequently by quarterback Baker Mayfield, coming off of a game where he was targeted 10 times against the Detroit Lions.

With the Buccaneers struggling to find much running room behind their offensive line this season, Mayfield will need to lean on his arm and Evans will be a prime target to get up and down the field to put the ball in the endzone. Also, Evans is No. 1 on the team in red zone targets with seven on the season showing that Mayfield and the Buccaneers trust him when they get down close. If Mayfield looks Evans' way in a divisional matchup he should have ample opportunities to get back into the endzone today.

Jahmyr Gibbs Any Time TD Scorer

Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the most intriguing rookies in the NFL this season. The Detroit Lions running back has shown flashes of brilliance, but he has yet to find the end zone. However, that is all set to change in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Ravens have been stingy against opposing rushing attacks allowing 97.7 rushing yards per game this season, which is the ninth-least in the NFL, they also have given up yards and touchdowns to opposing running backs. On average they give up 117.6 total yards 0.3 touchdowns per game to the running back position. With the Lions' workhorse David Montgomery out for an extended period of time and Craig Reynolds banged up a bit it's up to Gibbs to put the team on his back and make the most of his opportunities to see pay dirt for the first time this season.

Zay Flowers Any Time TD Scorer

The Lions have struggled on defense this season, particularly against the pass. They have given up a touchdown pass to seven different players and have allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season. They are allowing on average 18 receptions, 182 yards, and 1.7 touchdowns per game to the wide receiver positions. The 1.7 touchdowns per game is tied for the 4th most in the entire NFL.

While Flowers is a rookie and has only played in a few games, he has already shown his potential as a playmaker for the Ravens. He has been targeted frequently by quarterback Lamar Jackson and has shown his ability to make big plays. He was targeted a whopping 19 times in just his last two games alone and scored his first NFL touchdown last week against the Tennessee Titans. Alongside Mark Andrews, Flowers has emerged as one of the top targets for quarterback Lamar Jackson which should give him the opportunity to keep his scoring ways going today against the Detroit Lions.