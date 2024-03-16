Bill Murray recently shared his thoughts on who should play him in an SNL movie. On the red carpet for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Murray, who has a longstanding connection with the Reitman family, discussed the upcoming SNL 1975 biopic. Focusing on the show's inaugural episode.
Known for his iconic roles and offbeat humor, the actor had a couple ideas on who should play as him in the SNL biopic.
Bill Murray joked about director Jason Reitman “picking his brain” for SNL history, a subject he's intimately familiar with.
Additionally, he expressed relief that the movie's focus on the first episode meant he wouldn't be a central figure. After all, he didn't join the cast until later. When asked who should portray him if he were to make a cameo, Murray playfully suggested a few options. It's between Kenan Thompson, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, or Amy Poehler.
While this response might seem like Bill Murray simply listing his favorite SNL cast members or teasing the interviewer, there's some genuine thought behind it.
Thompson, Hader, Wiig, and Poehler all possess a similar comedic versatility and commitment to their roles. Reminiscent of Murray's own style. It's not hard to imagine any of them capturing his essence on screen. Perhaps, they can even outplay Murray when playing him on the SNL biopic.
Now, hopefully, Reitman's SNL 1975 proves successful. This would mean there could be room for a sequel, allowing Murray's recommendations to become reality. Until then, fans can anticipate Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and enjoy Murray's ever-quirky interviews.