The Columbus Blue Jackets skated away with a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers in their last game. A win over a team as skilled as the Rangers inherently comes with a confidence boost. As a result, Columbus expected to carry that newfound confidence into their Monday night showdown with their neighbors to the north, the Detroit Red Wings.

Things got off to a good start, as the Blue Jackets received most of the scoring chances in the first period. However, they could not keep up the momentum. The Red Wings took control of the game in the second period and did not look back. Detroit came away with a 4-0 win in their third game of the season.

After the game, Columbus head coach Pascal Vincent spoke about the loss. In his assessment, the Blue Jackets did not suffer from the same issues that led to their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last week. “I don’t think it’s the energy level,” Vincent said, via The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. “I think it’s the mindset of … ‘How do we face adversity?’”

The Blue Jackets bench boss revealed what he perceived to be the major issue with his team's performance. “We tried to play too cute. The stick battle instead of taking the body, just the simple foundation of the game of hockey,” Vincent said, via Portzline. “(Detroit) was winning more battles than we did, so that means they have the puck and they can make plays.”

Veteran goaltender James Reimer made his Red Wings debut on Monday. Columbus mustered just 23 shots against Detroit, all of which were turned aside by the 35-year-old puck-stopper. Reimer became the third goalie in Red Wings history to post a shutout in his debut with the team.

Columbus certainly hopes to bounce back later this week. The Blue Jackets remain home and hit the ice again on Friday. They take on the Calgary Flames that night. Calgary is coming off a loss to the Washington Capitals and will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.