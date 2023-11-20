Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier did not like the hit teammate Zach Werenski received from Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are going through quite a rough patch right now. Their loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday marked their ninth loss in a row. Furthermore, Columbus has lost an astonishing 13 of their last 15 games. Things are looking incredibly bleak for Zach Werenski and the Jackets right now.

However, the team certainly still has each other's backs. On Sunday, Werenski took a big hit from Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway. Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier took exception and tried to get Hathaway to drop the gloves.

The Flyers forward did not oblige, but the message was clear. Olivier did not like how Philadelphia's veteran forward took a shot at one of Columbus' star players. In fact, after the game, Olivier doubled down on what he considered a “very dirty” hit.

“We didn’t like that. We’re not gonna forget that,” the Blue Jackets forward said, via The Hockey Writers reporter Mark Scheig. “So thought it was important to make a point there. You know, he has (Nicolas) Deslauriers doing his dirty work for him. That’s on him.”

Outside of the rough-and-tumble activities, Olivier chipped in offensively, as well. He assisted on Alexandre Texier's fourth goal of the season to help Columbus tie the game 1-1 in the first period. However, the Flyers soon pulled away.

Philadelphia forwards Bobby Brink and Ryan Poehling scored in the second period. Travis Konecny scored his 11th goal of the campaign in the third, and defenseman Cam York slotted home an empty netter to seal it. Poehling led the way offensively, recording two assists to go along with his goal.

The Blue Jackets have fallen to 4-11-4 as a result of this extended losing streak. Columbus certainly hopes to pull themselves out of their funk sooner rather than later. Their next chance comes on Wednesday when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.