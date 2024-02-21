A fierce showdown on the ice will be here before you know it as the Columbus Blue Jackets battle things out with the Anaheim Ducks. Let's check out our NHL odds series where our Blue Jackets-Ducks prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Coming off a defeat at the hands of the LA Kings by a score of 5-1, the loss has pushed Columbus to a lousy 17-27-10 record as it appears that the Blue Jackets' season is quickly sinking before their very eyes. Regardless, crazier things have happened in the wild world of sports, and Columbus needs all of the good fortune they can get before turning around their season becomes impossible.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are also down in the dumps as Anaheim has compiled a nauseating 20-33-2 record through the first 55 games of the regular season. To make matters worse, the Ducks haven't won back-to-back games since Jan. 31st, but with their most recent victory coming in the form of a 4-3 thriller over the Buffalo Sabres, could Anaheim be right on the cusp of turning their season around?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Ducks Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -115

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Ducks

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite owning only an 8-13-6 record away from home this season, Columbus is looking to cap off their four-game road trip with something to smile about. Clearly, the Blue Jackets are desperate to turn those frowns upside down.

In order to do so, it may be up to the team's goaltending room. With starter Elvis Merzelikins patrolling the crease on Tuesday, be on the lookout for Columbus to turn their net-minding efforts over to backup Daniil Tarasov who will need to put forth a phenomenal effort. At the surface level, it is the Blue Jackets that don't necessarily produce a whole lot of offense which makes the importance of Tarasov in net that much more important. Overall, Columbus is scoring only 2.89 goals per game and only racked up a single goal in the recent loss to the Kings.

All in all, nothing can turn into something in the blink of an eye when Johnny Gaudreau is on the roster. Currently, Johnny Hockey leads the club with 3o assists and 37 points total. As expected, there aren't a whole lot of scoring options that reside on this roster, so it may be up to Gaudreau himself to carry the load and lead Columbus to a resounding victory on the road.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

If you think Columbus' road record is bad, then those who get queasy easily should spend little time in glancing upon Anaheim's overall mark at home. To make a long story short, the Ducks are only 8-18-1 within the confines of their home arena which is simply not going to cut it no matter who you play. While the Blue Jackets are not considered a strong road squad by any means, the Ducks have no excuses to defend home ice to the best of their abilities.

In addition to finding a way to rid themselves of their home woes, Anaheim's unwillingness to go down without a fight was at least encouraging. For example, the Ducks faced an uphill climb early against the Sabres when they trailed on the scoreboard midway through the second period, but their resilient nature was something to be impressed by. Before the final horn had sounded, it was Anaheim that quacked their way to back-to-back goals which put them on top when it was all said and done. Indeed, sometimes being resilient is all about want and effort, and it is uplifting to see Anaheim possess these necessary traits.

If all else fails, keep your eyes peeled on right-winger Troy Terry to continue his scorching play. In fact, the Denver native has been on a tear with eight points in his last five games as the playmaker now leads the club in total points recorded. Don't be alarmed if Terry comes up clutch in crunch time when called upon.

Final Blue Jackets-Ducks Prediction & Pick

This might not be a very tantalizing matchup for some, but there is still money to be made! Side with the Blue Jackets to make enough plays in this one against a Ducks team that is quite insufferable at home.

Final Blue Jackets-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets -1.5 (+195)