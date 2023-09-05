The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Athletics.

The American League West Division race and the American League wild card race should be quite compelling and tense down the stretch. Maybe we will see teams separate from each other, but right now, both races are crowded and dramatic.

The A.L. West has three teams separated by one game. The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros lead the Texas Rangers by one game. Those three teams are in the wild card hunt, with the Toronto Blue Jays being just half a game behind Texas for the third wild card spot. Naturally, Toronto can't win the A.L. West, but that division race is of interest to the Jays because if the three A.L. West teams move downward and not upward, Toronto's playoff chances would increase. The A.L. West-leading teams, Houston and Seattle, are 17 games over .500. Toronto is 14 over .500 entering Tuesday. If the American League West winner finishes at 16 or 18 games over .500 (89-73 or 90-72), Toronto would just need to finish 91-71 to guarantee itself a playoff spot. If, on the other hand, the three A.L. West teams all get hot, they could finish 24, 23, and 22 games over .500, and Toronto would need to go 93-69 to make the playoffs.

It's going to be close in both races, barring a huge and abrupt plot twist. The Jays simply have to stack wins. Playing the A's and Royals this week, they have their big chance to do precisely that. Houston is playing Texas through Wednesday, so the Jays know that if they win the next two games in Oakland, they will lead the third wild card race entering Thursday. Next week, Toronto hosts Texas for four games in Canada, in what could be the decisive moment in the American League wild card battle.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Blue Jays-Athletics MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Athletics Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-110)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Athletics

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover the Spread

After getting through Monday's game in Oakland — an early-afternoon game after a plane flight from Denver — the Jays have had a little more time to rest and regroup. They got done with their Monday game near 4 p.m. local time and will have a little more time to recharge their batteries. They are in good position to play a quality baseball game on Tuesday evening.

What is also helping Toronto: call-ups from the minor leagues. September's expanded rosters give MLB teams a chance to add young talent to the mix. Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz, and Enrie Clement have all gotten big hits in recent games, enabling the Blue Jays to survive without injured stars Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman. This infusion of young energy is exactly what the Blue Jays needed.

Going up against the woeful Oakland A's, Toronto should be able to dictate this matchup and get a solid start from Chris Bassitt.

Why The Athletics Could Cover the Spread

The A's lost on Monday, but they swept the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend and have played a lot of good baseball lately. Oakland is not talented or experienced at many positions, but this team has never quit in 2023. The A's are flawed, but they regularly play hard. They are pesky to play against, as Toronto found out on Monday in a game the Blue Jays led by scores of 3-0 and 6-3. Oakland tied the game at 3-3 and rallied to pull within 6-5 in the 10th inning and had the winning run at the plate. The A's, however, fell just short. This team beat the Blue Jays in Toronto earlier in the season. The A's have a chance to avoid a sweep here, and they just might do it. Lawrence Butler hit two homers against Toronto pitching on Monday. He could make the difference for Oakland.

Final Blue Jays-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Jays badly need to win and have a solid veteran pitcher, Chris Bassitt, on the hill. Take Toronto.

Final Blue Jays-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5