The Toronto Blue Jays take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Padres.
The Toronto Blue Jays are trailing the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East Division. The Yankees and Orioles are going to be extremely tough to beat this season if the first few weeks of play serve as an accurate and representative guide, but the Jays need to be patient and play the long game. If they finish third in the A.L. East, their chances of making the playoffs are above average. The American League West is struggling. The American League Central has been better than expected, but the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will need to maintain their current red-hot level of play for 162 games. We often see teams roar out of the gate in April but then slow down before Memorial Day and then get chewed up in the summer. If the Blue Jays do finish third in the A.L. East, they will likely finish ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox. It would be possible for them to miss October, but it wouldn't be probable. The Jays just have to focus on themselves and let their own results do the talking.
The San Diego Padres won a road series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last weekend. Then they won two out of three against the Brewers in Milwaukee. They had a very good week before coming home on Friday night and losing to the Blue Jays in the first game of this weekend series. The Padres are fortunate that the Los Angeles Dodgers have not been playing that well to start the season. San Diego is 11-11 through 22 games, having started poorly before being a lot better over the past eight days. The Padres know that if they are going to make a serious run at the National League West Division championship, they will likely need to win at least 95 games if not more. The Dodgers are probably going to heat up at some point.
Here are the Blue Jays-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Padres Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+172)
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-210)
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Padres
TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT
Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread
Toronto's starting pitcher is Jose Berrios, who — through three weeks of competition in this very young season — is making a Cy Young case. Yes, it's very early, but if you were to evaluate American League starting pitchers right now, Berrios could very legitimately be at the top of the list. He has been lights-out in his first few starts. The Blue Jays have really needed Berrios to be at his best due to Alek Manoah's struggles — the 2022 rookie sensation is pitching in the minor leagues after a horrible 2023 season in which his career stock plummeted — and Kevin Gausman's bumpy beginning to the 2024 campaign. Berrios, if he continues to pitch at an elite level, gives Toronto an excellent chance to cover the spread.
Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread
The Jays might have Berrios, but the Padres — if you have followed them over the past few years — are good at playing well in a bounce-back situation. The Padres might not go on big winning streaks, but on the night after a bad game, they usually play a good game. The problem is that the day after playing a good game, they regress, but the opposite is also true. This situation, though, works to their benefit. The “never the same game two days in a row” dynamic is the reason to pick the Padres here.
Final Blue Jays-Padres Prediction & Pick
The possibility of getting a +172 ticket to cash with Jose Berrios on the mound is too good to pass up. Take the Jays.
Final Blue Jays-Padres Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5