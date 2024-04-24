The Blue Jays make the trip to Kansas City to face the Royals. These two teams are very evenly matched with both teams having the same exact record heading into the matchup. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays-Royals prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Blue Jays have gotten off to a decent start with a 13-10 record up to this point in the season. The team has struggled when it comes to their bats and then their pitching has also been sub-par up to this point in the season. They have won three out of their last four games heading into this matchup. Daulton Varsho, Justin Turner, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the heavy hitters behind the plate, while Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi have been their best pitchers up to this point in the season. Toronto has been solid despite not excelling on either offense or defense.
The Royals have come out of the gate playing well with a 13-10 record. Their pitching is sixth in the MLB this season. Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha coming over from San Diego has made a potent pitching combination with Brady Singer and Cole Ragans. The bats have also improved, but are still in the bottom half of the MLB. Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. have been the main standouts on the Royals behind the plate.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Royals Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -134
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +114
Over: 9 (+100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals
Time: 7:40 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays are putting Yariel Rodriguez on the mound where he has an 0-0 record, a 2.35 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP. Through 7.2 innings across two starts, he has allowed two runs on seven hits with two home runs, three walks, and 13 total strikeouts. In his last start, he pitched four innings and allowed one run on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Royals have won both games he's appeared in. His start also means the Royals are going to heavily involve their bullpen. This will be a big start for him because the Royals have struggled on offense, so he can prove himself in this spot.
The offense for the Blue Jays has started off slow with a team batting average of .233 after finishing last season ranked eighth with a .256 batting average. Daulton Varsho and Justin Turner lead the team in almost every important offensive category. Turner leads the team in batting average at .299, in OBP at .402, and in total hits at 20. Varsho then leads the team in home runs so far this season at six and in total RBI at 13. The Royals are going to be a tough opponent for the Blue Jays to get on track with their bats.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Royals are going with Alec Marsh to start on the mound. He's started out the season playing well with a 3-0 record, a 3.22 ERA, and a 1.03 WHIP. Through 22.1 innings, he has allowed eight runs on 18 hits with five walks and 16 strikeouts. He has appeared in four total games so far this season and the Royals are 4-0 in those games. Last season, Marsh struggled with a 3-9 record, a 5.69 ERA, and a 1.56 WHIP. Marsh has had a lot of improvement so far up to this point in the season.
The Royals' offense has been inconsistent this season. They are 19th in team batting average at .237 after finishing last season with a .244 batting average overall. Their offensive output has been led by Salvador Perez. Perez leads the way in batting average at .341, in home runs at six, in RBI at 22, in OBP at .400, and in total hits at 28. The Royals just need their offense to be solid and complement their pitching staff against a team like the Blue Jays.
Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick
This game is going to be close and will come down to pitching play. Marsh has improved so far this season and he should be able to shut down the Blue Jays behind the plate. Toronto has the talent but their inconsistency is where Marsh should be able to take advantage, especially at home. The Royals don't have much to offer on offense and they could face issues against Yariel Rodriguez. Still, the trust in this game is with Marsh, so bank on the Royals to cover this game and win at home against the Blue Jays.
Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-146)