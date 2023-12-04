The Blues will be looking for an upset on Tuesday when they travel to take on the surging Golden Knights in Vegas.

A Western Conference showdown will be in the works as the St. Louis Blues take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, it was the Blues that ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Overall, St. Louis has alternated wins and losses over the course of their last five games and will try to get back in the win column starting tonight in the Sin City.

On the other side of things, the Golden Knights are hoping that their slumping ways are in the rearview mirror. Vegas has won two straight and are well on their way to putting together their championship grit in winning more games. With the 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals, Vegas is now 16-5-4 to go along with a Pacific Division leading 36 points.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Golden Knights Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-145)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Blues vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

First things first, St. Louis has been a rather inconsistent team and are still trying to find their footing as the regular season marches on. On paper, this Blues team has struggled offensively and is only stringing together 2.91 goals per game which is the 25th-best mark in all of hockey.

Simply put, this is not gonna cut it, and it is becoming quite obvious that the Blues aren't putting together great play for a full 60 minutes. Offensively, St. Louis was outshot by Arizona 29-13 over the last two periods which is far from a recipe for success.

To make matters worse, the Blues need to shake off their slow starts and instead strike first in the opening period of tonight's bout. Against the Coyotes, it proved to be the Blues that found themselves in a deep hole by trailing 3-0. If this happen to be the case yet again, then St. Louis might as well pack it in and consider themselves doomed.

All in all, be on the lookout for center Robert Thomas to continue his stellar campaign as he leads the club with 23 points and is more than due for another dominant outing. In his last three games, Thomas only has recorded one point total, and he will be needed to make a far greater impact on the ice to down the defending champs.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

Meanwhile, could the Golden Knights finally be clicking on all cylinders? Despite their up-and-down play over the course of the last several weeks, Vegas is still in firm command out west with a high point-total and look to be slowly but surely returning to their dominant form.

In order to cover the spread later this evening on their home ice, there's no debate that Vegas needs to continue to ride their hot goaltender in Aden Hill. Believe it or not, but very few goalies around the NHL have been as effective as the Golden Knights netminder.

At first glance, Hill boasts the top goals average against (1.87) and save percentage (.935) en route to a phenomenal 10-2-2 record. If anyone is going to have a major say in the outcome of this contest, look no further than Adin Hill to once again close the door on an underwhelming Blues offensive attack.

Overall, another main strength that Vegas loves to capitalize in is a suffocating defense that leaves very little room to breath whatsoever. Similarly enough, this is the same type of smothering defense that the Golden Knights put on display in their march to hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup at the conclusion of last season.

Clearly, this does not bode well for a vastly inconsistent offense like the one the Blues possess. In addition, scoring first in this prime-time matchup may be all she wrote as the Blues are 1-10-1 when surrendering the first goal of the game.

Final Blues-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

As it stands, Vegas has won 12 of their last 15 games within the confines of their home arena. With Golden Knights fans expected to be at feverish pitch for this one, the odds are in Vegas' favor to come away with a spread-covering victory in this one.

Side with the Golden Knights to take advantage in a multitude of mismatches and spend no time thinking other wise.

Final Blues-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+122)