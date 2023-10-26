Happy Thursday everyone! It is time to buckle up for an epic showdown at the Scotiabank Saddledome as the St. Louis Blues head north to square off with the Calgary Flames. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Flames prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a narrow loss to Winnipeg by a score of 4-2, the Blues have been hovering around average to begin the newly appointed regular season with a 2-2-1 overall record. A year ago, it was St. Louis that took a major step backward en route to a 37-38-7 record after it was the year prior that saw the Blues capture a whopping 49 wins and a fourth-place finish in the conference. Do the Blues have what it takes to return to the dominance that the showcased during the 2021-2022 campaign at some point this year?

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames are off to an extremely sluggish start and already see themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak. With losses in four of their last five games overall, the Flames are parched to get back into the win column especially following a 3-1 home loss most recently against the New York Rangers.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Flames Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-152)

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

First things first, the best chance that the Blues have to cover the spread versus the Flames is to get off to a much better start and not have horrendous stretches during the game that ultimately make things tough to come back from. Alas, this was the exact case the last time the Blues were out on the ice as they surrendered a pair of goals to the Jets in a span of 18 seconds early in the second period to trail 2-0 and couldn't really recover after that. Instead, jumping out to a multiple-goal lead themselves to kick off the party will end up being a recipe for success in regards to finding a way to cover the spread as +1.5 goal underdogs.

All in all, it proved to be St. Louis' offense that couldn't figure out how to get on the same page with only 20 shots on goal against Winnipeg. Remember, the Blues are only averaging 2.00 goal per game and desperately need something to change on the offensive side of the ice. Even if St. Louis can manage to find the back of the net a few times, the chances of goaltender Jordan Binnington acting as a human wall is quite high. Overall, the 30-year-old net-minder has already posted a minuscule 1.69 GAA and also possesses an elite .945 save percentage through three games in between the pipes. Worst comes to worst, Binnington will prove to be a one-way ticket to covering the spread for the Blues and getting them back on a winning track.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, the Flames have been downright bad lately. Similarly enough to the Blues, the Flames went into last season after finishing near the top of the conference but failed to match the success found on the ice within the 2022-2023 regular season. As a whole, Calgary's 38 wins a year ago ended up not being nearly enough to make it to the postseason for the sixth consecutive season.

In order to get back on track and start heading in the right direction with a spread-covering victory on the road, there is no doubt that the Flames will need to sort out their power-play attack that has been rather sluggish and that's putting it nicely. In their third straight loss coming at the hands of the Rangers, Calgary came up empty far too often and failed to record a goal in all four of their extra-man opportunities. Whenever a team goes on the attack, they are often expected to score, and coming up empty when your team needs a score the most is rather deflating.

In addition to finding a way to capitalize when or if the Blues commit penalties, goalie Jakob Markstrom is slated for the start in the cage on this Thursday and tonight could serve as a get-right game against a scuffling Blues offense. Thus far, Markstrom is a sloppy 1-3-1 in net with an underwhelming .897 save percentage next to his name. Above all else, Calgary is desperate for a worthy outing from Markstrom and if he can prove to be the ultimate equalizer in this one, then watch out for the Flames!

Final Blues-Flames Prediction & Pick

There is no question that both of these squads come into this Thursday night matchup with plenty of question marks. However, it is hard to imagine that the Flames have what it takes at the moment to come out on top by multiple goals based on the way they have been playing. The safe bet here is to rely on St.. Louis to make the necessary plays and heavily rely on Binnington in net to swoop in and save the day.

Final Blues-Flames Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-152)