The Blues continue their trip through Florida as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The St. Louis Blues continue their trip through Florida as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blues enter the game at 15-15-1 on the year but have lost five of their last seven overall. Last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning It was a game of domination for the Lightning. They scored three times in the first, including one from Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov would add another in the second period, as the Lightning scored two in the period to lead 5-0. In the third, they added a power-play goal, and while Justin Faulk got his first goal of the year, the Blues would fall 6-1.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game sitting at 18-11-2 overall. They just finished a road trip to Seattle and Canada, going 1-3 in the process. They faced the Flames the last time out. Last time out they played the Florida Panthers. The Flames scored first in the game on a Martin Pospisil goal. Sam Reinhart scored on the power play to tie it up in the first though. After a scoreless second period, the Flames scored twice shorthanded in the third period, and the Flames would win 3-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Panthers Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-140)

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blues vs. Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread

The Blues have struggled to score this year, sitting 26th in the NHL with 2.84 goals per game on the season. Robert Thomas is the leading goal scorer this year, while also sitting first in assists and total points for the team. He has 12 goals and 20 assists, giving him 32 points on the year. Further, he has four power-play assists, and one when shorthanded. Sitting right behind him in goals and second on the team in points is Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich has ten goals this season, with 13 assists, giving him 23 points. He has four goals on the power play and another two while shorthanded this year.

Meanwhile, Jake Neighbours also has ten goals this year. He comes into the game with ten goals and two assists, good for 12 points. Meanwhile, Jordan Kyrou comes in with five goals and 12 assists to round out the top point scorers. Like Thomas though, he has not scored on the power play but does have four assists. Rounding out the best goal scorer on the team is Kevin Hayes. He has nine goals on the year with eight assists for 17 points.

The power play for the Blues this year has been a struggle. They are last in the NHL this year in power play conversion, sitting with nine goals and a ten percent conversion rate this year. They have been better on the penalty kill, sitting 19th in the NHL with a 79.3 percent success rate.

Jordan Binnington is expected to be in goal today for the Blues. He is 10-10-1 on the year with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Last time out, he lasted just 32:13 in the game. He gave up five goals on 23 shots taking the loss to the Lightning. It was the third time in the last six games Binnington has given up five goals.

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread

The Panthers are not the best-scoring team, but have been better than the Blues. They sit 22nd in the NHL with 2.94 goals per game this year. The team leader for the Panthers in points assists, and goals this year is Sam Reinhart. He comes in with 18 goals and 21 assists for a total of 39 points this year. Further, Reinhart has been great on the power play this year, entering the game with eight goals and three assists on the power play this season. Second on the team in assists this year, and second in points, is Aleksander Barkov. He comes into the game with 11 goals this year with 19 assists, good for 30 points this season. He is also tied for the team lead in assists on the power play this year, coming in with seven assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe is second on the team in goals this year, while sitting third in points. He enters the game with 15 goals on the season, with 11 assists, good for 26 total points. Four of the goals and two of the assists have come on the power play. The Panthers also get help on the offense this year from the blue line. Oliver Ekman-Larsson comes in with seven goals and nine assists, good for 16 points. Meanwhile, Anton Lundell has two goals and ten assists this year.

The Panther's power play sits 21st in the NHL this year, with an 18.2 percent conversion rate and 18 power-play goals on the year. Meanwhile, they are ninth on the penalty kill this year, with an 82.4 percent success rate this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky will be the starting goalie in this one for the Panthers. He is 14-8-1 this year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He had come off back-to-back rough starts, having save percentages under .865 in the two games and getting two losses. Then last time out, he saved 38 of 39 shots against the Oilers, saving 97.4 percent of the shots and taking the win.

Final Blues-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are playing well on offense lately. They are scoring over three goals per game recently, while also doing well on the power play. The Blues have not been playing well on defense as of late either, and have struggled much more on the road than at home recently. The Blues do have a solid goaltender playing today in Jordan Binnington though. Further, Sergei Bobrovsky can struggle at times and has shown that recently. Most notably, he has struggled against teams with lower offensive outputs than the high-powered teams, as exemplified by his shutting down the Oilers. This will be a lower-scoring game, and the Blues will score just enough to cover.

Final Blues-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-140)