The sizzling St. Louis Blues will look to continue their winning ways as they take on the San Jose Sharks on this Thursday evening. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Sharks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Ever since the Blues started off the season with a slow start at 3-4-1, they have not spent any of their time looking back. Indeed, St. Louis has reeled off five wins in their last six games overall and have outscored their opponents by a 27-12 margin. Simply put, it appears that the Blues have finally turned a corner and could be a serious threat in the Western Conference playoff race when it is all said and done.

After winning their first pair of games of the season back-to-back, the Sharks have gone on to lose three straight outings and are more than desperate to return to the win column. With an overall record of 2-13-1, will San Jose take care of business in front of their home fans?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Sharks Odds

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+114)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How to Watch Blues vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, St. Louis' masterful turnaround and dominant play of late can be attributed to the Blues' swift offensive starts in recent games. To kick off the season, the Blues would often go on long scoring droughts and rarely found the back of the net in critical situations. However, things have changed faster than the speed of light. More specifically, credit St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn who has caught fire in his last five games with five goals and four assists next to his name. If the fifth-overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft continues to be unstoppable out on the ice, then the Sharks may end up digging their own grave.

In addition, the Blues offense has been operating at such a high level that they haven't even needed to go on the power-play to score at a consistent rate. While some extra-man advantages could sink the Sharks, this is a Blues team that leans heavily on their defense and allows the fifth-least amount of goals in the league. Whether it's scoring at will or locking down opposing defenses, St. Louis is winning in a multitude of ways at the moment.

Not to mention, but they have absolutely dominated this San Jose squad over the years. Believe it or not, but the Blues have captured eight consecutive wins over their Western Conference counterparts in dominating fashion. If history continues to repeat itself, then St. Louis should have no issue even as the road team in this one.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

It has been well documented how poorly this Sharks team has performed this season, but crazier things have happened in the wild world of the NHL then San Jose finding a way to come out victorious within their home arena!

For starters, if the Sharks are going to cover the spread and put together one of their better showings of the young season, then finding ways to close the door in close games may need to be a main priority. In fact, it proved to be San Jose that almost shocked the Florida Panthers the last time out and even held a 3-2 third-period lead late, but they faltered when it mattered most and eventually went on to lose by a score of 5-3. Nevertheless, this Sharks team is showing a lot of fight despite their extremely underwhelming record and that could be beneficial in what should be a hard-fought game later this Thursday evening.

All in all, the best chance that San Jose has at upsetting a red-hot St. Louis crew is to continue to run their offense through center Tomas Hertl who has accounted for 11 points in his previous 16 games overall. By a large margin, Hertl is the most dynamic name on this San Jose roster and could be a thorn in the side of a sturdy St. Louis defensive assault.

Of course, receiving a splendid game from netminder Mackenzie Blackwood will continue to be an excellent way to cover spreads. With the chance to serve as the ultimate equalizer in this one, Blackwood could be the secret ingredient in the Sharks' pursuit to cover the spread.

Final Blues-Sharks Prediction & Pick

On paper, these are two teams that are heading in two opposite directions. All together, St. Louis is by far the better and hotter team entering tonight's showdown.

Final Blues-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Blues -1.5 (+114)