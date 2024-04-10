UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill continues on the prelims with a fight in the lightweight division between Bobby Green and Jim Miller. Green is coming off a knockout defeat in his last fight meanwhile Miller has turned back time winning two in a row. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Green-Miller prediction and pick.
Bobby Green (31-15-1) was riding high with two straight finishes coming into his fight against Jalin Turner. Unfortunately, the “Tarantula” was too much for “King” Bobby Green as he was brutally finished in the first round. Now, Green will be looking to get himself back on track when he takes on Jim Miller this weekend at UFC 300
Jim Miller (37-17) has looked the best he has in a while as he finished each of his last two opponents and has won five out of his last six fights. Miller is looking to keep the good times rolling all while becoming the only fighter in UFC history to have wins at UFC 100, 200, and now 300 when he takes on Bobby Green on Saturday night.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Bobby Green-Jim Miller Odds
Bobby Green: -184
Jim Miller: +159
Over 2.5 rounds: -146
Under 2.5 rounds: +116
Why Bobby Green Will Win
Bobby Green looked like he was having a career resurgence when he had back-to-back wins against Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson only to be brutally knocked out by surging contender Jalin Turner. Now at age 37, Green will be looking to get himself back into the thick of things in the lightweight division when he takes on Jim Miller this weekend at UFC 300.
Green is a tough out for anyone in the lightweight division. While his durability may not be there as much as it has been in the past, he still makes it tough for his opponents if they can't finish. His forward pressure and high-volume striking puts his opponents on their heels which is something he will do against Miller in this matchup. Miller being a high-level grappler and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt will be looking to take the fight to the mat but that's easier said than done as Green boasts a 74% takedown defense. As long as Green can keep this fight upright he can certainly outstrike Miller from distance to get back into the win column.
Why Jim Miller Will Win
Jim “Freaking” Miller will be making his long-awaited appearance at UFC 300 for a chance at history to become the only fighter in UFC history to win a fight at UFC 100, 200, and now 300. He is right now on the best tear of his career winning five out of his last six fights. He most recently finished both Gabriel Benitez and Jesse Butler as he steps into the Octagon this weekend to extend his winning streak to three when he takes on “King” Bobby Green.
Miller has a knack for finishing his opponents with all five of his last six wins coming inside the distance and 27 of his wins coming by either knockout or submission. While normally Bobby Green is hard to finish, his durability has been taken a hit over the last few years giving Miller the ability to possibly get the finish. However in this matchup, Green will have the upper hand on the feet by just sheer volume and if Miller doesn't catch him he could be on the wrong end on the judge's scorecards but it's the ground game where Miller can make up ground. If Miller can take this fight to the mat he can snatch up his 21st submission victory and extend his winning streak to three.
Final Bobby Green-Jim Miller Prediction & Pick
These two lightweights will not be contending for a lightweight title shot anytime soon but they will certainly put on a hell of a fight this weekend at UFC 300. Green has had some mixed success in recent years but he has only lost to legitimate contenders in the lightweight division. On the feet, Green's movement and high-volume striking should put him at such an advantage he should keep Miller at the end of his strikes as he attempts to get within range. Ultimately, Miller will be looking to land heavy hooks and take the fight to the mat but Green will be keen on it staying on the outside using his range to pick apart Miller for the vast majority of the fight en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Final Bobby Green-Jim Miller Prediction & Pick: Bobby Green (-184), Over 2.5 Rounds (-146)