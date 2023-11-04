Boise State faces Fresno State. Our college football odds series includes our Boise State Fresno State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10

The Boise State Broncos take on the Fresno State Bulldogs. Check out our college football odds series for our Boise State Fresno State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Boise State Fresno State.

This is another big game in the Mountain West Conference, a clash which might decide which team plays Air Force for the Mountain West championship a month from now. Last week, Fresno State and UNLV both had one loss, and the winner of the game between the Bulldogs and the Rebels was going to provide a measure of clarity to the Mountain West chase. Fresno State trailed 17-7 at halftime but scored 24 points in the third quarter to roar past Vegas and score a crucial victory. Now FSU — still with just one loss in the conference — faces Boise State, which also has just one loss in Mountain West play. The winner of this game gets the inside track to a Mountain West Championship Game duel with Air Force.

BSU and FSU met in last season's Mountain West Championship Game. The two schools have met in three of the last six MWC title games. These are familiar competitors who relish the chance to establish superiority over the other. It's a very compelling matchup in Week 10.

Here are the Boise State-Fresno State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Fresno State Odds

Boise State Broncos: +2.5 (-112)

Fresno State Bulldogs: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 53.5 (-115)

Under: 53.5 (-105)

How To Watch Boise State vs Fresno State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The Fresno State Bulldogs have had a wobbly offense this season. They're a good team, but hardly a dominant one. FSU trailed UNLV 17-7 at halftime last week before a fumbled punt by Vegas gave the Bulldogs the jump-start they needed to make a comeback. Fresno State played a very shaky first half and was fortunate to benefit from some huge mistakes by UNLV. Fresno State has played close games this season against less-than-great opponents such as Utah State and Purdue.

Boise State has looked better in Mountain West Conference play than Fresno State has. BSU's only conference loss was a game in which it led comfortably in the fourth quarter against Colorado State, but then failed to recover an onside kick and then allowed a Hail Mary touchdown pass in the final seconds. What was a 30-10 lead turned into a 31-10 loss in six minutes. BSU dominated the game but then collapsed in a short period of time. Over the longer course of the MWC season, BSU has been more in control than FSU has. That is context worth considering.

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The Fresno State Bulldogs beat the Broncos last year in the Mountain West Championship Game. They beat BSU in the 2018 MWC title game as well. The author of both wins over BSU is FSU head coach Jeff Tedford. FSU has the clear advantage in the coaching matchup. Tedford will find ways to exploit and expose Boise. FSU is playing at home. The Bulldogs have a lot of things going in their direction here.

Final Boise State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

Fresno has the better coach, but it might not have the better team. This game feels like a toss-up. It's not a game you should probably bet on.

Final Boise State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -2.5