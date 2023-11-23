Boise State faces Virginia Tech. Our college basketball odds series includes our Boise State Virginia Tech prediction, odds, and pick.

The Boise State Broncos take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boise State Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find how to watch Boise State Virginia Tech.

This is a neutral-site Feast Week game in Kissimmee, Florida. It is one of the more mysterious games on the Thanksgiving slate because we just don't know how good these teams are. Boise State and Virginia Tech have both suffered one loss early in the season. BSU lost decisively to Clemson, and Tech lost narrowly to South Carolina. We don't know how good Clemson and South Carolina will be, but neither of those losses should give BSU and Tech fans a lot of optimism. Both fan bases had hoped to enter this game unbeaten, but neither one was able to achieve that. It makes this game that much more important on both sides. The loser will dig itself a big hole in terms of creating an NCAA Tournament-level resume. The game matters less in terms of resume building, more in terms of avoiding damage.

Neither team has scored a win over a high-end opponent. The wins these teams have collected have been against smaller, inferior schools. This is a test for both sides and an indicator of how they might fare as the level of competition increases over the course of the season.

Here are the Boise State-Virginia Tech College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Virginia Tech Odds

Boise State Broncos: +1.5 (-105)

Virginia Tech Hokies: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch Boise State vs Virginia Tech

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

This is the kind of game in which you want to bet against the team you trust less, as opposed to betting on the team you trust more. This is one of those games in which the betting play should be informed more by the side you doubt and the side you don't think will play well. Virginia Tech, by losing to a South Carolina squad which did not seem likely to be a major factor this season, has shown how limited it truly is. The Hokies do not seem to have made significant improvements to their roster, and Boise State can take advantage of that reality. Some people will say that Boise State has already lost to Clemson, an ACC opponent of Tech, and that the Broncos should not be trusted. Let's deal with that point by saying that Clemson looks a lot better than Tech does to this point in the season. Until we get an indication that Clemson might be bad or overrated (or both), skepticism toward Tech is entirely warranted.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The fact that Boise State didn't merely lose to Clemson, but got roasted by 17 points against the Tigers, should offer bettors plenty of reason to think that Virginia Tech's offense can get hot and stay hot versus BSU. Keep in mind that in the 85-68 loss to Clemson, Boise State's defense was bad the entire game. It wasn't just a 20-4 run in five minutes or something like that; no. Clemson's offense flowed the whole game, scoring over 40 points (41 and 44) in both halves. With that kind of defense, BSU deserves no one's trust against Virginia Tech.

Final Boise State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

This is definitely a coin-flippy kind of game, exactly what a smart bettor stays away from. Look elsewhere on Thanksgiving Day.



Final Boise State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Boise State +1.5