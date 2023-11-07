Kent State is looking for a first FCS win as we continue our College Football odds series with a Bowling Green-Kent State prediction and pick.

Kent State is looking for their first FCS win as they host Bowling Green. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Bowling Green-Kent State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Bowling Green is just one win away from going to a bowl game. They opened the season at 1-2, with a win over Eastern Illinois, but losses to Liberty and Michigan. After that, they would lose to Ohio, but then upset Georgia Tech. After a second straight conference loss, Bowling Green has not won two straight conference games.

They beat Buffalo and then dominated Akron. They were up 13-7 at the half and then scored 21 points in the third quarter before winning 41-14. Last time out, it was another win, this time against Ball State. They opened the game with a 7-0 in the first quarter and would lead at the half 14-7, but Ball State would keep it close. With 9:07 left in the game, Kiael Kelly scored to make it a tied game, but a field goal with 3:14 left in the game gave Bowling Green the win.

Meanwhile, Kent State has won just one game this year, and the games have not been close. They opened the season with losses to UCF and Arkansas before getting their first win. That was against Central Connecticut, winning 38-10. In conference play, they have faced Miami (OH), Ohio, Eastern Michigan, and Buffalo. In those games, they have lost all of them by at least 14 points. The last time out was the first time they scored 20 points against an FCS opponent this year. They scored 27, but they would give up 31, and fall to Akron in a battle of two teams without wins in the conference at the time.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Kent State Odds

Bowling Green: +17.5 (-115)

Kent State: -17.5 (-105)

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Kent State Week 10

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread

Connor Bazelak was solid last time out after being limited in his prior two games. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. On the year, Bazelak has completed 93 of 161 attempts this year while passing for 1,025 yards on the season. He has seven touchdowns this year, with one in three of his last four games. Still, he has six interceptions this year with another eight turnover-worthy passes. In the last two weeks, he has been better though, without an interception or a turnover-worthy pass.

The offense is focused on Terion Stewart this year. He has 753 yards on the ground this year, with eight touchdowns. Stewart is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, with 4.81 yards coming after contact. He has 19 runs over 15 yards this year, with another 12 runs over 10 yards this season. Meanwhile, Stewart has also forced 75 missed tackles. Stewart missed running for 100 yards in three straight games last time out, going for just 92, but he has 90 or more yards in four of his last five games.

In the receiving game, it is all about spreading out the ball. Four guys are over 200 yards on the year, but no one is over 300. Harold Fannin leads the way from his tight end position with 293 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Ta'Ron Keith comes out of the backfield with 259 yards receiving and two scores. Odiue Hilaire is the top wide receiver this year, with 237 yards and two scores, while Austin Osborne is right behind him with 230 yards.

On defense, Bowling Green forces turnovers. They are number one in the nation in creating turnovers this year, with 22 of them. Jalen Huskey has been great this year in coverage. He has allowed a touchdown, but he has four interceptions. Meanwhile, Jordan Oladokun, Avi McGary, and Davon Gerguson all have two interceptions this year. In the run game, three different defensive linemen have forced fumbles as well, with all three of them having an average depth of tackles within 3.5 yards of the line of scrimmage. They also have Cashius Howell, who causes a lot of pressure on the quarterback. He has 24 pressures this year with four sacks as well.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread

Kent State has been led by Michael Alaimo at quarterback. This year, he has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 937 yards and two scores, while also having four interceptions. His struggles have led to Tommy Ulatowski getting a lot of time. He was solid last week. In the game with Akron, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 229 yards and three scores. If Kent State keeps Ulatowski at quarterback, the offense will run better and also have fewer turnovers. While it has not been announced yet, he could be leading the team the rest of the way, which will be a boost for this offense.

In the running game, Kent State has two running backs that have been solid this year. Gavin Garcia has run for 403 yards this year with two touchdowns. Still, he is running for just 3.9 yards per carry. Jaylen Thomas has 341 yards this year with a touchdown but is also running for 3.6 yards per carry this year. Thomas was the leading rusher last week, with 36 yards, but with just 2.6 yards per carry, it is something that needs to be improved on.

Kent State does have a stud receiver to throw the ball too. Chrishon McCray has brought in 41 of 73 targets this year for 615 yards. He has also scored four times on the season. McCray also has just two drops on the year, while bringing in five of seven contested targets this year. He also has been solid after the catch, with 212 yards after the catch this year. Another reason for Ulatowski to stay at quarterback has been his play with McCray. He is coming off his best game of the year, bringing in all six targets for 161 yards and two scores.

The Kent State defense is not bad this year, but not great. They are 58th against the pass this year while sitting 78th against the run. The pass rush is not great, with just nine sacks this year. CJ West and CJ Harris are the only players with more than one sack this year, each having two. In coverage, Kent State has allowed 2,012 yards, and the biggest issue has been after the catch, with 928 yards after the catch this year. They have allowed 17 passing touchdowns this year, with just five interceptions.

Final Bowling Green-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Kent State is a better team with Ulatowski at quarterback, and they can move the ball well it seems. Still, that was against Akron, and the Bowling Green defense is much better. Connor Bazelak is going to make some big plays in this game. While Kent State had lost five straight by 14 or more points, there were signs of life last week. That will be enough to get them to cover this one late in the game.

Final Bowling Green-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State +17.5 (-105)