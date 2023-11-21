Bowling Green looks to finish the regular season on a high note as we continue our College Football odds series with a Bowling Green-Western Michigan prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Bowling Green enters the game knowing they are going to a bowl, sitting at 6-5 on the year. After a 2-2 non-conference slate, which included an upset of Georgia Tech, they started conference play losing to Ohio and Miami (OH) by a combined 65-7. They then won four straight games before facing Toledo last week.

Toledo is the top team in the conference, but Bowling Green put up a fight, After being down 7-0, Bowling Green scored twice in the first quarter to lead 14-7. Going into the half, they had extended the lead to 28-10. Toledo was strong in the second half though, scoring a touchdown in the third, and then one in the fourth with a two-point conversion to make it a three-point game. Bowling Green hit a field to make it a six-point game. With 1:45 left in the game, Toledo took their first lead of the game and would win 32-21.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan comes into the game 4-7 on the year, with a 3-4 conference record. In recent weeks, they beat the two other Michigan MAC teams in back-to-back weeks, but last week did not go well, and their bowl hopes ended. Visiting Northern Illinois, they would not be able to score. The Huskies scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half, one in each quarter. Then in the third, has a punt return for a touchdown, and would add a field goal in the fourth to win 24-0.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Western Michigan Odds

Bowling Green: -1.5 (-110)

Western Michigan: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Week 13

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread

Connor Bazelak rebounded from a rough outing with Kent State to have a solid outing last week. Last week, he completed 23 of 35 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown. He did not have a turnover-worthy pass either. On the year, he has completed 129 of 216 yards this year with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has ten turnover-worthy passes this year.

The offense is focused on Terion Stewart this year. He has 753 yards on the ground this year, with eight touchdowns. Stewart is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, with 4.81 yards coming after contact. He has 19 runs over 15 yards this year, with another 12 runs over 10 yards this season. Meanwhile, Stewart has also forced 75 missed tackles. Still, he is listed as questionable after missing some recent games. If he cannot go, it will be Ta'ron Keith. Keith has been solid in his two starts. He is averaging over five yards per carry while running for 171 yards and two scores.

In the receiving game, it is Ta'Ron Keith who has been great as well. He comes into the game with 440 yards on the year and three touchdowns receiving this year. Meanwhile, it is Harold Fannin who leads the way. He comes in with 474 yards and six scores from his tight end position. Odiue Hilaire is the top wide receiver this year, with 340 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Austin Osborne is right behind him with 286 yards and he has not scored this year.

On defense, Bowling Green forces turnovers. They are number one in the nation in creating turnovers this year, with 25 of them. Jalen Huskey has been great this year in coverage. He has allowed a touchdown, but he has four interceptions. Meanwhile, Jordan Oladokun comes into the game with three interceptions, while Avi McGary, Deshawn Jones, and Davon Ferguson all have two interceptions this year. In the run game, three different defensive linemen have forced fumbles as well, with all three of them having an average depth of tackles within three yards or closer to the line of scrimmage. They also have Cashius Howell, who causes a lot of pressure on the quarterback. He has 32 pressures this year with 10 sacks as well.

Why Western Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Hayden Wolff is coming off his worst game as the starting quarterback for Western Michigan. He completed just 18 of 32 passes for 182 yards and no scores in the game. Wolff has thrown for 1,377 yards this year while completing 131 of 199 passes in the process. He also has thrown for eight touchdowns, while having just three interceptions. Wolff also has just five turnover-worthy passes in that time. Wolff also provides some help on the ground. He has 71 yards on the ground this year, with two touchdowns. The last game was not his best on the ground though, he ran for -1 yards and did lose a fumble.

The ground game has been the key for the Broncos this year. It is led by Jalen Buckley, who has 913 yards on the ground this year, with nine scores. He is averaging 535 yards per carry and has 531 yards this year after contact. Still, he is coming off a rough game. After back-to-back games over 100 yards, he ran for just 26 yards last time out without a score. Meanwhile, Zahir Abdus-Salaam is second on the team in rushing. He comes in with 427 yards this year and has scored five times on the ground.

In the receiving game, it is Kenneth Womack who leads the way. He has 642 yards, hauling in just over 72 percent of his targets. He has also been great after the catch, with 473 yards after the catch this year. Still, he has scored just once. Anthony Sambucci is the major scorer in the air game. He has just 20 receptions, but that is for 315 yards and five scores.

Western Michigan is 89th in total defense. They are 84th in the nation against the run while sitting 86th against the pass. In the pass rush, they have 27 sacks this year, led by Marshawn Kneeland. Kneeland comes into the game with six sacks on the year, with 37 pressures as well. He is also the top guy in run defense. Kneeland has 36 stops for offensive failures in the run game while having 32 total tackles and an average depth of tackle just 2.3 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Final Bowling Green-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Bowling Green is the better team in this game. They are better on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Bowling Green is holding opponents to just 24.7 points per game this year, and even more so, creates turnovers well. That will be an issue for Western Michigan, as they will not move the ball well, and Bowling Green will win this one with ease.

Final Bowling Green-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green -1.5 (-110)