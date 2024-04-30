The Braves make the trip to Seattle to face the Mariners. These two teams are both playing well to start the year with the Braves being the best team in the NL and the Mariners gaining momentum. Our MLB odds series has our Braves-Mariners prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.
The Braves have come out very strong to open the season. They are 19-7 and have won five of their last six games. They have the best offense in the MLB up to this point in the season. Their pitching is a top-10 unit in the MLB. Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, and Charlie Morton have all had varying levels of success up to this point. On offense, Marcell Ozuna has dominated at the plate early on for Atlanta, with Orlando Arcia, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II are all not far behind. The Braves are playing like the best team in the NL already with their combination of offense and defense and they still have a long way to go for the rest of the year.
The Mariners have been on a hot streak recently to get to 15-13 so far on the year, winning three of their last four games. The Mariners have struggled behind the plate to start the season, but their pitching staff is a top-10 unit in the MLB. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, and J. P. Crawford are standouts for the offense despite its struggles up to this point in the season. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and Bryce Miller have been great for the Mariners on the mound. This is an interesting matchup because the Braves have been as good as he has been.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-Mariners Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -126
Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline: +108
Over: 7 (-120)
Under: 7 (-102)
How to Watch Braves vs. Mariners
Time: 9:40 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports South / ROOT Sports
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves are going with Reynaldo Lopez to start on the mound. He has a 2-0 record, a 0.72 ERA, and a 0.88 WHIP. He has allowed two runs on 14 hits with eight walks and 24 strikeouts through 25 innings. He has appeared in four total games so far this season and the Braves are 3-1 in those games. In his last start, he pitched seven innings allowing one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Lopez has been great for the Braves this season and gets a decent matchup against a struggling Mariners offense.
The Braves' offense has been the best in the MLB so far up to this point in the season. They currently have a .277 after finishing atop the league with a .276 batting average last year. Marcell Ozuna has been incredible for the Braves to open the season. Ozuna leads the way in batting average at .340, in home runs at nine, in RBI at 31, and in OBP at .416 and in total hits at 34. The Braves offense can compete with anyone in the league but this is a decent matchup against Luis Castillo on the mound.
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Mariners are putting Luis Castillo on the mound where he has a 2-4 record, a 4.15 ERA, and a 1.30 WHIP. Through 34.2 innings, he has allowed 17 runs on 38 hits with seven walks, and 42 strikeouts. In his six appearances this season, the Mariners are 2-4 in those games. In his last start, he pitched 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a Mariners win. Castillo is coming off a win, but this is a very tough matchup against the Braves and how hot their offense has been so far up to this point.
The Mariners have talent on offense, but they have not started the season playing great behind the plate. They are 27th in batting average at .219 currently after finishing last season with a .242 batting average. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Mitch Haniger lead the way for the Mariners in most of the batting categories. Rodriguez leads the way in batting average at .275, in OBP at .319, and in total hits at 30. Raleigh then leads in home runs at six while Haniger then leads the way in RBI at 18. This offense has a tough matchup against Lopez on the mound for the Braves.
Final Braves-Mariners Prediction & Pick
The Braves are the better team in this game. They bring the better pitcher in Lopez and then they have the best offense is the entire MLB. The Mariners have talent, but have not found much success behind the plate and Castillo has been inconsistent. The Braves are the better team across the board and should win and cover, even with the game on the road.
Final Braves-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+130)