The Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals have endured a miserable season, but it got a lot better this week. Everyone in the organization wanted to see pitcher Adam Wainwright get win No. 200, and he got there. It came late in the season, and it followed a lot of rough outings which had Wainwright and St. Louis fans doubting if the beloved Cardinal could ever get there, but he reached that milestone. Wainwright's big moment was and is the bright shining light in an otherwise horrible season for the Cardinals. They will start over in 2024 and try to avoid the mistakes which caused this season to spiral out of control.

The Milwaukee Brewers stepped into the void created by the Cardinals' implosion and are well on their way to winning the National League Central. The Brewers have been very good in August and September. They have steadily moved upward in the division after being only a few games above .500 for much of the season. Milwaukee has created some distance between itself and the Chicago Cubs in the N.L. Central. The Brewers can reliably know that they will be the No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs. The main drama surrounds which team they will face in the National League wild card series in early October.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-102)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Brewers vs Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

*Watch Brewers-Cardinals LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are not a pitching-rich team. They can hit, but they couldn't pitch this year. They traded Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers in a deadline deal to get prospects and hit the reset button for 2024. Milwaukee should feast on St. Louis pitching and continue to develop momentum heading into the playoffs. The Brewers scored seven runs on Tuesday night in St. Louis, and there's no reason to think the Brewers can't score six or seven more runs in this game against a hollowed-out pitching staff.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are feeling a lot better about themselves after Adam Wainwright won game No. 200. The Redbirds haven't had a good year, but the idea that they will come to the ballpark glum and despondent just doesn't hold water. They beat the Brewers on Monday and have a chance to make a statement to Milwaukee — not about this year, but for next year. St. Louis has something to play for, and the professionals in that clubhouse are going to make it a point of emphasis that the ramp up to the 2024 season — when this organization fully expects to be back in the playoffs — begins now with this series against the Brewers. You should expect a strong effort from St. Louis in this game. This team won't mail it in.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee is comfortably leading its division, so it's not as though the Brewers are in an urgent “win now” posture or mindset. Therefore, stay away from this game.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5