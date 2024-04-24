The Milwaukee Brewers will finish a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at PNC Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Pirates prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Brewers are at the top of the National League Central. In fact, they are the second-best team in the NL. But their hold on the NL Central may disappear soon as they have struggled in this series against the Pirates. Ultimately, they hope to end it on a good note before heading for a big series with the New York Yankees.
The Pirates have been middling around the 500 mark. So far, they have been good enough to float around. But a recent cold streak has messed things up a little. Now, they are hoping to snap out of it.
Freddy Peralta will start for the Brewers. He is 2-0 with a 1.90 ERA. Significantly, he tossed six shutout innings in his last outing while allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking two in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta is hoping to do better against the Brewers this time around after allowing three earned runs on four hits through 5 1/3 innings on September 6. Coincidentally, he also tossed 5 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits in the June 30 start.
Mitch Keller starts for the Pirates. He is 2-2 with a 4.80 ERA. Ultimately, he went six innings in his last start while allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking four in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Keller is o-2 with a 10.80 ERA over two starts against the Brewers. Furthermore, he went five innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking three in a loss against the Brewers on August 3.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Pirates Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline: -120
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline: +102
Over: 7 (-122)
Under: 7 (+100)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Pirates
Time: 12:35 AM ET/9:35 AM PT
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and SportsNet Pittsburgh
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers have done a fine job of finishing games this season. Now, they hope they can continue to produce good results as they play their final game in Pittsburgh.
William Contreras entered Wednesday as a top-five hitter in baseball. Significantly, he entered Wednesday's action with a line of .341 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 runs. The Brewers are without Christian Yelich, as he is dealing with an injury. Therefore, someone needs to step up. Bruce Turang has been a nice surprise for the Brew Crew. Currently, he is hitting .319 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and 12 runs. Therefore, look for him to try to continue to produce results at the bottom of the order. Willy Adames has been good. So far, he is clipping .287 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 13 runs.
The Brewers combined for just three runs in the first two games of the series. Unfortunately, that is not going to get the job done. They cannot let this offense continue to slump.
The Brewers will cover the spread if the offense can spring to life and take advantage of Keller. Then, they need a dominant outing from Peralta.
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates have been one of the better pitching teams so far this season. Yet, their offense has struggled to maintain any form of consistency. They need their hitters to find a groove.
Connor Joe has been solid for the Pirates, hitting .299 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 14 runs. Thus, look for him to continue to find ways to get on base and score some runs. Michael A. Taylor is at the bottom of the lineup but has been producing solid results. So far, he is batting .282 with six RBIs and eight runs. Ke'Bryan Hayes looks like he is on his way to another solid season. Right now, he is hitting .277 with eight RBIs and 11 runs. Bryan Reynolds has made the most of his chances from the second spot in the order. Significantly, he is batting .261 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and eight runs.
The Pirates will cover the spread if they can get to Peralta early and not allow him to get into a groove. Next, they need a good outing from Keller.
Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick
The Brewers struggled over the first half of this series. Yet, they have still won enough games so far to stay at the top of the standings, for now. Look for the Brewers to ride Peralta and find a way to take control of this game. Then, the offense will put together enough runs to pressure Keller. The Brew Crew come through and win this game while covering the spread on the road to gain some momentum heading into a weekend series with the Bronx Bombers.
Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+134)