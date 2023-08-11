The first-place Chicago White Sox will look to avoid a letdown performance as they begin a three-game series with the lowly Chicago White Sox. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Brewers-White Sox prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Entering the weekend with a 62-54 record which includes a 2.5 game lead in the hectic NL Central division, the Brewers last won two of three contests versus the Rockies and are attempting to string together some wins down the stretch of the season. In line for the start of this one is projected to be RHP Corbin Burnes who is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA in 23 total starts.

The Chicago White Sox may be going nowhere fast, but they have at least won four out of their last four games to develop a sense of pride heading into the final months of the regular season. Even more so, Chicago is certainly feeling confident after putting up nine runs on the Yankees in a 9-2 rout on Wednesday. Tasked with keeping the winning train rolling, Chicago will send out the hard-throwing Michael Kopeck with his 5-10 record and 4.43 ERA to boot.

Here are the Brewers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-White Sox Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-110)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Brewers vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. This needs to be the exact recipe that the Brewers need to cook up in order to properly dispose of the White Sox in expected fashion.

At first glance, not only does Milwaukee hold a considerable advantage from the pitching mound ahead of this one, but they also have the right guys at the plate to get the job done. In fact, bettors should keep their eyes peeled on how the bats come to play with this matchup serving as the beginning of a long and grueling nine-game road trip. More specifically, does Christian Yelich have what it takes to turn back the clock to his former MVP self? Most recently, Yelich has certainly looked the part as he has compiled multiple hits in two of his last three games and is slashing an extremely healthy .290 at the plate.

Of course, there is a reason why Corbin Burnes has been a main fixture within the Brewers' starting rotation for some time now. Overall, he's 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two career appearances versus the White Sox and another strong start will ultimately give the Brewers a solid chance to cover the spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

While many White Sox fans have already turned the page to football season, the baseball team is still fighting for a fair amount of pride to feel good about themselves heading into next season. At the moment, few can deny that glancing upon this team with a 47-69 record might make some viewers feel queasy, but give credit where credit is due as the White Sox are playing some good ball at the moment.

Despite facing off with a division leader when you are clearly in rebuilding mode is a tough task in itself, but the White Sox obviously need to make an effort to rely on some veteran bats in order to play the role of spoiler. On Wednesday against the Yankees, it proved to be 34-year-old Elvis Andrus that experienced a swell day at the park with three RBIs in the most critical of moments. With the lack of star power that exists within this clubhouse, Chicago is forced to rely on the unexpected and hope that names like Andrus come to play in a big way en route to covering the spread on Friday.

The good news is that starter Michael Kopech has given up three runs or less in his last two previous starts and seems to be trending in a positive direction. Without a doubt, Kopech has always been able to blow the fastball by opposing hitters, but he is often prone to losing control and walking batters. If Kopech can throw strikes and not ensure chaos on the base paths, then Chicago can make make a game of this one.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

A team in the race for a playoff spot versus a bottom-tier cellar dweller. What could go wrong? Most likely, the Brewers should be able to keep the White Sox bats in check and do just enough on offense to cover the spread on this Friday night of baseball.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-110)