Brie Larson got emotional upon meeting her inspiration, Jennifer Lopez, at the Golden Globes.

It’d be putting it lightly to say that Brie Larson was starstruck by Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes.

Her inspiration

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Larson began getting emotional upon seeing Lopez. “Oh my god, I’m gonna cry,” Larson said. “I can’t deal with J-Lo.”

She then revealed that Lopez was her inspiration to become an actor. As Lopez walked by, they exchanged a hug.

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

“I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor and you’ve always meant so much to me,” Larson said as she thanked Lopez.

As she left, Larson joked that she’d now have to do a shot of tequila.

Brie Larson was up for Best Actress — Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globes last night. Her Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry, was also up for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. This wasn’t her first Golden Globes rodeo, as Larson previously won Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Room.

She is also known for her roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, and United States of Tara. Larson also starred in dramas including Short Term 12 and The Spectacular Now. She’s also been in franchise blockbusters, though, as she starred in Kong: Skull Island and is a part of the MCU as Captain Marvel. Her latest film, The Marvels, was released on November 10.

Lessons in Chemistry is an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name. It follows a chemist, Elizabeth Zott, who hosts a feminist cooking show in the 1960s.

Jennifer Lopez was at the Golden Globes accompanying her husband, Ben Affleck. Affleck’s film Air, which he produced, directed, and starred in, was up for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Matt Damon.